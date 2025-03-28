CSK vs RCB, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

A fresh chapter will be added to the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) rivalry when the two teams go head-to-head in Match 8 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

CSK enjoy a phenomenal record against RCB at home in Chennai. Since 2009 they haven't lost a game to their southern rivals at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, and the Ruturaj Gaikwad-led side would love to continue the tradition.

Meanwhile, RCB will be banking on the superb form they showed in the IPL 2025 opener against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR). It promises be a fascinating encounter nonetheless! Before the CSK vs RCB game gets underway, here's everything you need to know about this mega IPL match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru, Match 8, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Friday, March 28, 7.30 pm IST.

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru pitch report

Expect a slowish track at the MA Chidambaram Stadium, unlike what we see at the other IPL grounds. The average first-innings score here in the last 10 T20 games in just 151.

In the previous game (CSK vs MI), spinners bowled 25 out of the 40 overs and received plenty of assistance from the wicket. Due to this, batting in the powerplay overs becomes ever-so crucial.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru weather forecast

Fans can breathe a sigh of relief as there's no prediction of rain for the upcoming CSK vs RCB clash. Instead, the temperature is expected to hover around 30 degrees Celcius, with average humidity levels as high as 73%.

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Rahul Tripathi, Rachin Ravindra, Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Shivam Dube, Deepak Hooda, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, MS Dhoni (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Nathan Ellis, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed (Impact Sub)

Royal Challengers Bengaluru

Virat Kohli, Phil Salt (wk), Devdutt Padikkal (Impact Sub), Rajat Patidar (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Tim David, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Yash Dayal, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma

Chennai Super Kings vs Royal Challengers Bengaluru IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network.

Live streaming: JioHotstar.

