CSK vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

Faf du Plessis might be surprised to see his former opening partner standing opposite him at the toss for the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) season opener. After all, it may not have sunk in for him too that MS Dhoni has handed the reins of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) over to Ruturaj Gaikwad.

Dhoni's typically sudden decision has been all everyone's been able to talk about since yesterday when it was made public. Reports suggest that it was only yesterday that even the franchise higher-ups were made aware of the call, which was taken with an eye on the future.

But the future is the future. At present, the Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB), armed with a new name and a trophy secured by the women's team, will look to make Gaikwad's first IPL game at the helm uncomfortable.

Unfortunately for them, though, it won't be easy. RCB haven't won at Chepauk since the inaugural edition of the IPL and have also lost four of their last five matches against the Men in Yellow. And even though Dhoni won't be at the toss, the Chennai crowd will be well behind the newly appointed skipper.

The CSK vs RCB game is a small story in the grand scheme of IPL 2024, which is bound to create a plethora of memorable moments over the course of the two months. There's more than a grain of truth in calling the tournament cricket's biggest carnival, and the opening act promises to deliver.

Can the Super Kings get their campaign off to a winning start in front of their home crowd? Or will the Royal Challengers spoil Gaikwad's captaincy debut?

IPL 2024, Match 1 - CSK vs RCB: Heavyweights slug it out at Chepauk

The CSK vs RCB contest could play out differently based on how the surface in Chennai behaves. The wicket is usually good for batting at the very start of the tournament but quickly becomes a spin paradise, and it would be in the home team's best interests to ensure that it doesn't play into the hands of the opposition's top five.

Virat Kohli, having returned from a long break, will partner CSK legend Faf du Plessis at the top of the order. The real problems for Chennai start in the middle order, where Rajat Patidar and Cameron Green are expected to provide class and firepower on either side of the maverick Glenn Maxwell.

The Super Kings are struggling with a couple of injuries. While Shivam Dube was only recently adjudged fit, Matheesha Pathirana and Devon Conway will not be available for selection. Without Pathirana, CSK's death bowling will take a hit, and defending totals might become close to impossible.

Meanwhile, RCB's bowling attack doesn't inspire much confidence either. They are severely depleted in the spin department, and even if they choose to unleash Himanshu Sharma to get the CSK batters to think a little, they might not have enough support from the other end on a turner.

Luckily for them, Conway's absence will take away from the strong base CSK have built in the batting unit. Even though Daryl Mitchell's presence in the middle order will boost Chennai's chances of getting through the post-powerplay overs, the left-handed opener will be missed.

Early on in the season, it's tough to ascertain how the two teams will shape up and what kind of form they're in. Home advantage is a real, crucial factor for CSK, and they might just be able to bank on that to secure the win despite a number of concerns, including absentees and the captaincy switch.

RCB will be the favorites if they chase, but all scenarios considered, CSK might have enough to get over the line.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 1 of IPL 2024.

