MI vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in Match 22

The Mumbai Indians (MI) managed to get another win in the IPL 2023 season, this time against the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Sunday. The hosts chased down the target of 186 with utmost ease and this would certainly give them a lot of confidence.

A sensational hundred from Venkatesh Iyer took KKR to 185/6 in their 20 overs. However, it looked a bit under par as Mumbai pulled things back at the death. After the kind of start that MI got in the chase, they got so far ahead in the game that it became almost impossible for KKR to catch them.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments during the game that grabbed the attention of the fans on social media:

#3 Hrithik Shokeen-Nitish Rana heated exchange

Hrithik Shokeen bowled well for MI, picking up a few crucial wickets. However, the wicket of Nitish Rana led to a pretty fiery moment. Rana danced down the track to hit Shokeen into the stands, but could only mistime it in the hands of long on. While departing, the off-spinner said something to the batter and the duo ended up having a heated argument.

While Shokeen walked away from the middle after giving Rana a send-off, the KKR captain had to be calmed down as he continued to have a heated exchange with Shokeen before heading back to the pavilion.

Fans on Twitter were a bit baffled as both Shokeen and Rana play their domestic cricket together for Delhi and felt that the incident probably showed a potential rift in the Delhi dressing room.

#2 Ishan Kishan's onslaught against Sunil Narine

The target of 186 wasn't huge, but many had their doubts about the Mumbai batters negotiating the quality spin trio of KKR on the dry Wankhede pitch. However, Ishan Kishan made all those doubts vanish as he took down Sunil Narine in his very first over in the powerplay.

The southpaw seemed to be in a completely different mindset in the chase as he looked keen to maximize the powerplay. Ishan smashed 6,6 and 4 in Narine's first over and that more or less put MI in the driver's seat. The explosive wicketkeeper batter ended up scoring 58 runs off just 25 balls to give Mumbai a dream start.

#1 Suryakumar Yadav's trademark six over fine leg

Suryakumar Yadav captained the Mumbai Indians against KKR with Rohit Sharma being named in the impact subs. But all eyes were on how he would perform with the bat as 'SKY' had scored four golden ducks in his previous seven innings across all forms of cricket.

The stand-in Mumbai captain took a few deliveries to get going, but eventually found his mojo and how! Suryakumar scored 43 runs off just 25 balls, including a ridiculous flick shot for six to Andre Russell. It was a sign of his potential return to form, something that opposition teams need to keep a check on.

Although Suryakumar Yadav wasn't able to stay till the end and take his team home, he has shown signs of getting back to his vintage best. The fact that Mumbai won in his first game as captain will give him even more confidence.

