CSK vs RR, IPL 2021: Who will take the most wickets in today's match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will face the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday. Both teams have won their previous games and will come into this encounter full of confidence.

A terrific bowling performance from CSK saw them blow away the Punjab Kings (PBKS) to get their first points of IPL 2021 on board. RR made hard work of a modest target against the Delhi Capitals (DC) as Chris Morris rescued the game for them in the last over.

3 bowlers to watch out for in CSK vs RR encounter

Wankhede Stadium has historically been a graveyard for bowlers, especially spinners. Thus, it is the seam bowlers who might make an impact as the surface traditionally provides a bit of help while the ball is hard and new.

Variations also play a huge role on such batting-friendly surfaces as that is perhaps the only way to fox world-class batsmen once the ball stops swinging. On that note, let's have a look at three bowlers who can win the game for their team in this CSK vs RR encounter.

#3 Chris Morris

Chris Morris of RR

RR stunned everyone when they bought Chris Morris in the IPL 2021 auction for a whopping INR 16.25 crore, making him the most expensive buy in IPL history. The South African all-rounder was certainly in high demand, but many were shocked at his outrageous price tag.

Morris has always been a genuine wicket-taker and his ability to bowl at the death as well as with the new ball is what made RR shell out the big bucks for him. His responsibilities with the ball have grown as Jofra Archer is still not available for RR.

The 33-year-old has picked three wickets in two games. Although he won the last game for RR with the bat, his bowling has been decent at best. But if given the new-ball by skipper Sanju Samson, Morris has the ability to make the ball talk and could pick up early wickets.

Pic 1 last match - Paisa mila par izzat nahi mili



Pic 2 today - Isse kehte hain Izzat.

Izzat bhi , Paisa bhi - Well done Chris Morris #RRvsDC pic.twitter.com/9hLqMk7OKT — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) April 15, 2021

Morris is a bowler who depends a lot on self-confidence. A wicket upfront would do him a world of good and once he is in his rhythm, he might even end up picking 3 or 4 scalps against CSK.

#2 Jaydev Unadkat

Jaydev Unadkat had an excellent IPL 2021 outing against DC for KKR

Jaydev Unadkat has been one of those players whom RR have trusted for the past few seasons. After an emphatic IPL 2017 season with the Rising Pune Supergiant, Unadkat was paid big money to come to RR.

Inconsistency has seen the Saurashtra pacer be in and out of the side for the past two seasons. After the mauling he received from AB de Villiers last year, many thought Unadkat would be released by the franchise.

However, they once again showed faith in the left-armer, and this time he lived up to the billing. In his very first game this season, Unadkat produced figures of 3-15 and was adjudged the player of the match.

He not only made the new ball swing and seam but also used his variations really well. He dismantled the DC top order and that was one of the main reasons why RR were chasing a below-par total.

With the backing of skipper Samson and the RR team management, Unadkat can certainly repeat his performance from the last game against CSK.

#1 Deepak Chahar

Deepak Chahar led CSK to a win against PBKS

Arguably one of the best Indian swing bowlers currently, Deepak Chahar has been an absolute asset for CSK ever since he signed up for the franchise. Primarily bowling in the powerplay, the 28-year-old has been MS Dhoni's go-to man upfront.

After having a below-par IPL 2020 season for CSK, Chahar also lost his place in the Indian T20 side and had a lot to prove coming into this IPL season. He was ineffective in the first game, but redeemed himself in fine fashion against PBKS.

His incredible swing bowling coupled with subtle variations saw the pacer bowl four overs on the trot and pick up four wickets. PBKS couldn't recover from the early blows and Chahar recorded his best IPL figures of 4-13, winning the game for CSK.

Deepak Chahar getting a wicket in the first over is what gives me the IPL vibes. — Heisenberg ☢ (@internetumpire) April 16, 2021

If he gets any purchase from the Wankhede track or finds even the slightest of seam movement, Chahar will be more than a handful against RR. He could be CSK's biggest weapon going into this clash.