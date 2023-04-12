CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch history and IPL records

The MA Chidambaram Stadium will play host to a battle between the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Rajasthan Royals (RR) tonight in IPL 2023. The two teams met in the final phase of IPL 2022's league round, where RR defeated CSK. Chennai will be keen to avenge that loss tonight.

The pitch in Chennai looked excellent for batting in the last match. The Lucknow Super Giants almost pulled off a successful run-chase of 218 runs against the Chennai Super Kings.

Fans should expect another high-scoring game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium tonight. Here's a look at the venue's pitch history.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai IPL records & stats

The pitch in Chennai generally helps the spinners, but in the last match on this ground, the batters dominated the proceedings. Chennai Super Kings scored 217 runs in the first innings, and in reply, the Lucknow Super Giants aggregated 205/7 in 20 overs.

Teams batting first have been more successful than teams chasing a target at Chepauk. Hence, MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson may look to bat first after winning the toss tonight.

Here are some other important stats and numbers you need to know from previous IPL games hosted by Chepauk:

IPL matches played: 68

Matches won by teams batting first: 42

Matches won by teams batting second: 26

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 0

Highest individual score: 127 - Murali Vijay (CSK) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2012

Best bowling figures: 5/15 - Andre Russell (KKR) vs. Mumbai Indians, 2021

Highest team score: 246/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Rajasthan Royals, 2010

Lowest team score: 70 - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2019

Highest successful run-chase: 208/5 - Chennai Super Kings vs. Royal Challengers Bangalore, 2012

Average first-innings score: 163

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai pitch report

The pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between the Chennai Super Kings and Rajasthan Royals will be broadcast live a few minutes before the toss. Fans can watch that pitch report on Star Sports, Jio Cinema or the official website of the IPL.

Judging the pitch by the last match played at this venue, the conditions should be good for batting. Spinners should also have a good day in the office.

MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai last IPL match

Chennai Super Kings beat Lucknow Super Giants by 12 runs in the previous IPL game hosted by MA Chidambaram Stadium. A 57-run knock from Ruturaj Gaikwad helped CSK score 217/7 in 20 overs. In reply, LSG scored 205/7, riding on Kyle Mayers' half-century.

Off-spinner Moeen Ali scalped four wickets for the home side.

Here's a short summary of that game:

Brief Scores: Chennai Super Kings 217/7 (Ruturaj Gaikwad 57, Ravi Bishnoi 3/28) beat Lucknow Super Giants 205/7 (Kyle Mayers 53, Moeen Ali 4/26) by 12 runs.

