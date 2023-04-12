CSK vs RR, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 17 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Wednesday, April 12. Both teams have made impressive starts to their campaigns this season, winning two of their first three matches.

Since going down against defending champions Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2023 opener, CSK have registered wins over the Lucknow Super Giants (12 runs) and Mumbai Indians (seven wickets).

They were completely dominant in the El Clasico clash against MI. Ravindra Jadeja (3/20) and Mitchell Santner (2/28) combined to restrict Mumbai to 157/8. Ajinkya Rahane then led the chase with a blazing half-century.

Rajasthan crushed the Delhi Capitals (DC) by 57 runs in their previous IPL 2023 match. Half-centuries from Yashasvi Jaiswal and Jos Buttler lifted them to 199/4. Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal then claimed three wickets each to restrict Delhi to 142/9.

Today's CSK vs RR toss result

CSK have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking after winning the toss in his 200th match as Chennai’s captain in the IPL, MS Dhoni said:

“It [the pitch] may be slightly on the slower side. Looks different from the previous surface. Dew may play a role and it might get better to bat in the second innings.”

For Chennai, Mitchell Santner and Dwaine Pretorius make way for Maheesh Theekshana and Moeen Ali. For RR, Trent Boult misses out due to a small niggle.

CSK vs RR - Today's match playing XIs

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhon (c & wk), Sisanda Magala, Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Akash Singh.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Kuldeep Sen, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal.

Today's CSK vs RR pitch report

According to Nick Knight, the pitch has a lot of cracks and not a lot of grass. The surface is firm enough here but we fully expect the spinners and cutters to play a major role in this type of surface. The way the openers approach the game in the powerplay can have an impact on the game. In the middle overs, the spinners will come into play.

Today's CSK vs RR match players list

Chennai Super Kings: Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Dwaine Pretorius, Deepak Chahar, Mitchell Santner, Sisanda Magala, Tushar Deshpande, Ambati Rayudu, Akash Singh, Subhranshu Senapati, Shaik Rasheed, RS Hangargekar, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Maheesh Theekshana, Bhagath Varma, Nishant Sindhu.

Rajasthan Royals: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Riyan Parag, Shimron Hetmyer, Dhruv Jurel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Jason Holder, Trent Boult, Sandeep Sharma, Yuzvendra Chahal, Murugan Ashwin, Navdeep Saini, Akash Vasisht, KM Asif, Donavon Ferreira, Joe Root, Adam Zampa, KC Cariappa, Obed McCoy, Devdutt Padikkal, Kuldip Yadav, Kuldeep Sen, Abdul Basith, Kunal Singh Rathore.

CSK vs RR - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Vinod Seshan, Virender Sharma

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

