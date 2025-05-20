CSK vs RR, IPL 2025: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast and live-streaming details

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will take on Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 62 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 20.

Both teams have officially been eliminated from playoff contention, but, with pride and next season's planning on the line, there's still a lot to play for. A few experiments can be expected as there's nothing much to lose for the teams tonight. Fringe players can get game time, with one eye on next year's IPL auction as well.

But before this fixture kicks off, let us look at a detailed preview of the upcoming CSK vs RR match.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 match details

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Match 62, Indian Premier League 2025.

Date and Time: Tuesday, May 20, 7:30 PM IST.

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals, Arun Jaitley Stadium Pitch Report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium has favoured batters throughout the season, with totals over 200 becoming increasingly common. The pitch tends to offer some swing for seamers early on, but the short boundaries and flat surface allow batters to dominate, especially once set.

In the previous fixture at the same venue, a 200+ target was comfortably chased, meaning another run-fest could be on the cards. Captains may look to bowl first, and anything above 210 might be considered a competitive score.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals weather forecast

The weather in Delhi is expected to remain hot and dry throughout the match. The temperature is likely to hover around 33 degrees Celsius during the evening, with humidity at a manageable level of around 50-55%. Fortunately, there is no forecast for rain during the match hours.

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

Ayush Mhatre, Devon Conway, Urvil Patel, Ravindra Jadeja, Dewald Brevis, Shivam Dube, MS Dhoni (c, wk), R Ashwin, Noor Ahmad, Anshul Kamboj, Khaleel Ahmed, Nathan Ellis/Matheesha Pathirana

Rajasthan Royals

Yashasvi Jaiswal, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Sanju Samson (c, wk), Riyan Parag, Dhruv Jurel, Lhuan-dre Pretorius/Shimron Hetmyer, Wanindu Hasaranga, Kwena Maphaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kumar Kartikeya, Nandre Burger, Ashok Sharma/Shubham Dubey

Chennai Super Kings vs Rajasthan Royals IPL 2025 live-streaming details and telecast channel list

TV: Star Sports network

Live Streaming: JioHotstar

