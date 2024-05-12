CSK vs RR Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will return to their den short of confidence and without much time to prepare for a hugely important clash against one of the teams of the competition so far, the Rajasthan Royals (RR). With their 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) playoff hopes on the line, the Men in Yellow need to somehow dig deep and get two points from this encounter.

The Super Kings will be boosted by the fact that they're playing at home, but that hasn't meant as much as it usually does this season. Ruturaj Gaikwad and Co. have appeared strangely fallible in IPL 2024, with key players going through persistent injuries and others suffering dips in form.

RR have beat CSK in each of their last four IPL meetings, and it's easy to see why. With a potent new-ball attack, world-class spinners, a destructive top order and an astute captain, the Royals have all bases covered, especially against a team like Chennai, who play things by the book even in 2024.

However, Rajasthan themselves are in the middle of a slump right now, with losses in their last two games. Sanju Samson didn't seem too pleased about his team not clinching key moments, but there's no reason to sound the alarm bells just yet.

With 16 points from 11 matches, RR are still one of the favorites to finish in the top two. CSK have 12 points from 12 games, and while their equation is less straightforward, they've pulled through tougher situations before in the IPL.

Can Chennai keep their fate in their own hands? Or will Rajasthan become the second team to qualify for the IPL 2024 playoffs?

IPL 2024, CSK vs RR Win Probability: Fortress Chepauk at risk of being breached again

Expand Tweet

CSK have serious concerns in both departments. Without Matheesha Pathirana, their bowling is a shadow of itself, and their decision to drop Richard Gleeson in the previous game didn't help matters either as the pacers were plundered to all corners in Ahmedabad.

Moreover, Rachin Ravindra and Ajinkya Rahane can't seem to buy a run. There have been constant shuffles in the batting lineup, and none of it has worked when Ruturaj Gaikwad and Shivam Dube haven't carried the side.

RR, meanwhile, are in a much better position. They have five quality bowling options and a batting lineup that is deep enough. Key players like Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag are in terrific form, while others like Yashasvi Jaiswal are due.

The Chepauk factor is one that cannot be dismissed, and CSK will bank on that to get them over the line on Sunday. And while it would be foolish to count the Men in Yellow out, it's clear that the Royals are the favorites for this encounter.

An upset can't be ruled out, but RR would be disappointed if they don't win.

Prediction: RR to win Match 61 of IPL 2024.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback