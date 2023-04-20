CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this exciting clash.
Chennai Super Kings have played five games so far. They have won three of those and lost two. After losing to Rajasthan Royals in their fourth game, they got back to winning ways by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller of a contest.
After being asked to bat first, fifties from Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) helped the Super Kings post a mammoth 226 on the board. Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets while defending it. The game went down to the wire and the men in yellow held their nerves to win the game by eight runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in their next game.
Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are struggling a bit in the competition. They are languishing in the bottom half of the table, having managed to win only two games out of five. After winning two games on the trot, they lost to the Mumbai Indians in their next game.
Bowling first, Marco Jansen picked up two wickets as it helped them restrict the Mumbai Indians to 192/5. In reply, Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 48 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got knocked over on 178 in the last over to lose the game by 14 runs. The Sunrisers need to fire in unison against the Super Kings to get back to winning ways on Friday.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details:
Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 29, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023
Date and Time: April 21 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST
Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report
The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is spin-friendly. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Run-scoring isn’t easy and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast
Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature in Chennai expected to hover between 28 to 36 degrees Celsius.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs
Chennai Super Kings
The Super Kings are coming off a win in their previous fixture and don’t see them making any changes to the winning combination. Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar continue to be on the sidelines as they are yet to recover.
Probable XI
Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana
Sunrisers Hyderabad
We can expect Adil Rashid to come into the side in place of Marco Jansen as the pitch in Chennai favors spin.
Probable XI
Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction
The Super Kings won their previous fixture and will be riding with confidence. The Sunrisers are coming off a loss in their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday.
Chennai Super Kings are a formidable team at home and expect them to come out on top.
Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win Match 29 of IPL 2023.
Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list
TV: Star Sports Network
Live Streaming: Jio Cinema
Get IPL 2023 Live Score along with Points Table & Schedule Updates at Sportskeeda.
Poll : Ruturaj Gaikwad to score a fifty?
Yes
No
0 votes