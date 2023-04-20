CSK vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The 29th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 will see the Chennai Super Kings lock horns against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai will be hosting this exciting clash.

Chennai Super Kings have played five games so far. They have won three of those and lost two. After losing to Rajasthan Royals in their fourth game, they got back to winning ways by beating the Royal Challengers Bangalore in a thriller of a contest.

After being asked to bat first, fifties from Devon Conway (83) and Shivam Dube (52) helped the Super Kings post a mammoth 226 on the board. Tushar Deshpande picked up three wickets while defending it. The game went down to the wire and the men in yellow held their nerves to win the game by eight runs. They will be looking to carry forward the winning momentum in their next game.

Sunrisers Hyderabad, on the other hand, are struggling a bit in the competition. They are languishing in the bottom half of the table, having managed to win only two games out of five. After winning two games on the trot, they lost to the Mumbai Indians in their next game.

Bowling first, Marco Jansen picked up two wickets as it helped them restrict the Mumbai Indians to 192/5. In reply, Mayank Agarwal top-scored with 48 but they kept losing wickets at regular intervals as they got knocked over on 178 in the last over to lose the game by 14 runs. The Sunrisers need to fire in unison against the Super Kings to get back to winning ways on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Details:

Match: Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, Match 29, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 21 2023, Friday, 07:30 pm IST

Venue: MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

The pitch at MA Chidambaram Stadium is spin-friendly. The spinners will play a key role while bowling here as the ball tends to grip off the surface. Run-scoring isn’t easy and the batters will have to be on their toes while batting here.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Clear skies will greet both sides on Friday, with the temperature in Chennai expected to hover between 28 to 36 degrees Celsius.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Chennai Super Kings

The Super Kings are coming off a win in their previous fixture and don’t see them making any changes to the winning combination. Ben Stokes and Deepak Chahar continue to be on the sidelines as they are yet to recover.

Probable XI

Devon Conway, Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ajinkya Rahane, Shivam Dube, Ambati Rayudu, Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni (c & wk), Maheesh Theekshana, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana

Sunrisers Hyderabad

We can expect Adil Rashid to come into the side in place of Marco Jansen as the pitch in Chennai favors spin.

Probable XI

Mayank Agarwal, Harry Brook, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Abhishek Sharma, Washington Sundar, Adil Rashid, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, T Natarajan

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

The Super Kings won their previous fixture and will be riding with confidence. The Sunrisers are coming off a loss in their last game and will be looking to get back to winning ways on Friday.

Chennai Super Kings are a formidable team at home and expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) to win Match 29 of IPL 2023.

Chennai Super Kings vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

