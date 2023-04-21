CSK vs SRH Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Chennai Super Kings (CSK) are almost unbeatable at home, but their previous 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) game at the venue ended in a defeat to the Rajasthan Royals (RR).

The Men in Yellow will look to return to winning ways at Chepauk when they take on the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 29 of IPL 2023 on Friday, April 21.

With three wins from five matches and a decent net run rate, the Super Kings are in third place in the standings. A win would take them level on points with the two teams above them in the table, solidifying their status as genuine playoff contenders this year.

Hyderabad, on the other hand, have had a disappointing campaign thus far. Penciled in as one of the favorites to finish in the top two ahead of the start of the competition, the Orange Army lost their first two matches before dropping another two points against the Mumbai Indians (MI) at home.

Aiden Markram and Co. have shuffled their playing XI around without much success and need to find the right balance immediately. They will look towards their star domestic recruits to come up with better performances against CSK.

Will the Super Kings build on their excellent win over the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)? Or will the Sunrisers cause another upset in Chennai?

IPL 2023, CSK vs SRH Match Prediction: MS Dhoni and Co. look to get back in the Chepauk win column

CSK will need to dismiss Harry Brook early if they are to beat SRH

CSK's biggest strength at home is obviously spin, and that's something SRH have the resources to counter.

Harry Brook is known to be vulnerable against the spinners, while Mayank Agarwal is usually extremely reliable but hasn't been at his best against that style of bowling this year.

Hyderabad do have some excellent spin-hitters in the form of Abhishek Sharma and Heinrich Klaasen, and skipper Markram has greatly advanced his game in that department. However, they might find it extremely difficult to counter spinners of the quality of Ravindra Jadeja, Moeen Ali and Maheesh Theekshana.

The Super Kings' top order has been propped up by Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway and Ajinkya Rahane. Although Gaikwad has failed in each of the last two matches, Conway and Rahane have ensured that the powerplay has been capitalized upon.

CSK's key bowlers seem to be finding their rhythm in IPL 2023. Matheesha Pathirana clearly has the backing of captain MS Dhoni, while Tushar Deshpande is slowly growing into a reliable bowler. Maheesh Theekshana seems to be on an upward trajectory as well.

SRH's best chance of winning will come through Washington Sundar and Mayank Markande. The young leg-spinner has picked up six wickets in three matches thus far and has troubled the Men in Yellow in the past.

However, with Sundar way off the pace in IPL 2023 and key batters underperforming, SRH might not have what it takes to upset CSK at home. Dhoni and Co. are primed to get back in the Chepauk win column.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 29 of IPL 2023.

