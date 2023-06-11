David Miller's 3 most memorable IPL knocks 

One of the most brutal hitters of the ball, David Miller, celebrated his 34th birthday on Saturday (June 10) and wishes came from all across the cricketing fraternity.

Having made his international debut for South Africa, it took him around three years to get on the IPL radar. It was the Kings XI Punjab (now Punjab Kings) who bought the swashbuckling lower middle order batter for a hefty sum of ₹6 crores.

Miller went on to establish himself as an integral part of the Kings XI Punjab set-up and went on to represent them till the 2019 season.

After a string of low scores and dwindling form, he was released by Punjab ahead of the 2020 season. He was snapped up by the Rajasthan Royals ahead of the 2020 edition.

He couldn't quite realise his potential in the RR set-up and was soon released ahead of the mega auction in 2022. He was snaffled by the Gujarat Titans and what transpired was a comeback for the ages.

He established himself as a lynchpin for GT in the lower middle order and played the role of a finisher to perfection.

He was instrumental in GT winning their first season in 2022. Miller notched up 483 runs at an incredible average of 68.

After winning the season, he credited the skipper Hardik Pandya and the team management for giving him a specific role and allowing him to express himself.

He didn't quite score the same amount of runs in 2023 but still played a few match-winning innings.

With that said, let us have a look at 3 finest innings David Miller has played in the IPL over the years

# 101 for Punjab Kings vs Royal Challengers Bangalore in 2013

Miller celebrates with Rajagopal Satish after an incredible win against RCB in 2013.

Miller made everyone take notice of his hitting abilities in his very first season of the IPL. Coming in at a hopeless situation for the Kings XI Punjab, Miller played one of the finest knocks in the history of the IPL to take his side over the finish line.

He remained unbeaten on 101 off 38 deliveries, studded with 8 fours and 7 sixes. On the back of half-centuries from Chris Gayle and Cheteshwar Pujara and a late cameo from AB de Villiers, RCB posted a commendable score of 190 runs in their allotted 20 overs.

Punjab looked dead and buried at the halfway mark of the run chase having lost 4 wickets for just 64 runs. This is when Miller, in the company of Rajagopal Satish, turned the match around with blistering strokeplay.

The powerful southpaw literally toyed with each and every bowler that came his way. It was clean hitting from the South African lad and was ably supported by Satish.

Miller didn't spare any of the bowlers as RCB skipper Virat Kohli was left shell-shocked. Miller finished off the match with a flurry of boundaries of Chris Gayle and also notched up a well-deserved century.

# 68 for the Gujarat Titans vs Rajasthan Royals in 2022

David Miller celebrates after hitting the winning runs against the Rajasthan Royals in Qualifier 1

Following his incredible century back in 2013, Miller's performances dipped in the coming years, which led Punjab to take the decision of releasing him.

He found the ideal franchise in Gujarat Titans and helped them win Qualifier 1 against the Rajasthan Royals back in 2022.

On the back of a splendid 89 from Jos Buttler and a stroke-filled 46 from Sanju Samson, the Royals gave the Titans a daunting target of 189 runs. Gujarat was wrecked early with the wicket of Saha, but the middle order steadied the ship.

The wickets of Gill and Matthew Wade brought Miller to the crease and in the company of his skipper Hardik Pandya, the duo steadied the ship.

Miller had to curb his attacking approach initially and bat according to the situation. There was some admirable bowling by the Rajasthan bowlers during the death overs, ensuring that the boundaries didn't come for the Titans.

The equation was down to 16 required off the final over and the match looked very much in favour of the Royals. However, Miller had other ideas and smashed the very first delivery of Prasidh Krishna for a maximum over the extra cover fence.

That was followed by muscular shots over deep square leg and mid-wicket to seal the deal for Gujarat with 3 deliveries to spare. The Titans eventually went on to defeat the Royals again in the final to lift their 1st title.

# 51 for the Punjab Kings vs Rajasthan Royals in 2014

A year after playing one of the finest IPL knocks of all time, Miller rose to the occasion again in a crunch run chase against the Rajasthan Royals.

He scored a quickfire 51 off just 19 deliveries to take his side home with 8 deliveries to spare. His innings was studded with 6 sixes. Surprisingly there wasn't a single four in his innings.

The Royals had posted a more than competitive score of 191 in their allotted 20 overs on the back of half-centuries from Sanju Samson and Shane Watson.

Punjab lost their openers, Sehwag and Wriddhiman Saha early but that is when Glenn Maxwell came out in the middle and turned the game's complexion with his beautiful strokeplay.

He scored a magnificent 89 off 45 deliveries but was dismissed at a crucial juncture of the game.

They still had 65 runs to win when Maxwell was dismissed on the 5th delivery of the 14th over. It was sheer carnage on display as he smoked 6 sixes during his brief stay but that was enough to secure a win for Punjab.

