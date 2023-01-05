David Warner likely to replace Rishabh Pant as Delhi Capitals captain for IPL 2023 - Reports 

The Delhi Capitals (DC) are likely to hand over the captaincy reins to senior Australian opener David Warner, with Rishabh Pant unlikely to take part in this year's Indian Premier League (IPL 2023).

According to recent reports, Warner could be in line to replace Pant as the captain of the Capitals for the forthcoming edition. The senior batter is reportedly being considered as a potential candidate to take over the captaincy in the Indian keeper-batter's absence.

Pant is currently being treated for the injuries he sustained following a horrific car accident on the Delhi-Dehradun Expressway in the early hours of December 30. It is still unclear when he will return to action, and he could very well be ruled out of IPL 2023.

The DC team management is expected to speak to Warner regarding the captaincy in the coming days. Furthermore, Sarfaraz Khan might have to don the wicketkeeping gloves for the season if Pant is unable to get fit in time.

Here's what a source close to DC told TOI:

"Rishabh Pant has been the mainstay of the middle-order. David Warner has the experience of leading IPL teams. The management will speak to him. The middle-order needs an impactful batter now. Sarfaraz Khan will be asked to keep wickets if the combination asks for it. Meanwhile, the team will be looking for a domestic wicketkeeper or a strong batter."

Notably, Pant was appointed as the captain by the Delhi-based franchise ahead of the 2021 season. Under his leadership, the side finished as table-toppers in the league stage. However, they failed to make it to the final, losing to the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Qualifier 2.

The Rishabh Pant-led side had a sub-par campaign last season, failing to make the cut for the all-important playoffs. With seven wins and as many losses in 14 matches, the Capitals finished fifth in IPL 2022.

David Warner has an impressive captaincy record in the IPL

David Warner appears to be the frontrunner to lead DC in the upcoming edition of the cash-rich league in Rishabh Pant's absence. The swashbuckling opener has tasted success as the skipper of an IPL team in the past.

Warner was made the skipper of the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2015. He led the side to a championship triumph in 2016, which remains their only IPL title to date.

David Warner was unceremoniously sacked as the SRH captain midway through IPL 2021. He was not retained by the franchise ahead of the mega auction, and he was roped in by DC for ₹6.25 crore.

It is worth mentioning that DC are one of the few teams to have never won the IPL trophy. They made it to the summit clash in 2020, but failed to cross the final hurdle and suffered a heartbreaking five-wicket loss against Mumbai Indians (MI).

