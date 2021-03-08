DC Match Schedule 2021: Delhi Capitals Full Schedule & Time Table for IPL 2021

The complete list of fixtures for the 14th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) was announced by the Board of Control for Cricket in India yesterday. All 8 teams will play their games away from home, and the tournament will take place in the April-May window.

The Delhi Capitals (DC), who reached the final for the first time in their history last year, open their account against the Chennai Super Kings in the second match of IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer's side then take on the Rajasthan Royals and the Punjab Kings.

DC are slated to play two afternoon games in IPL 2021, against the Mumbai Indians and the Kolkata Knight Riders. Their final game of the IPL 2021 league phase will be against the Mumbai Indians, who beat them in the summit clash last season, on 21 May. DC will play five games in Kolkata, four in Ahmedabad, three in Mumbai and two in Chennai.

DC flew under the radar in the IPL 2021 auction, but made a few smart buys. They acquired former Rajasthan Royals captain Steve Smith, Englishmen Sam Billings and Tom Curran, Indian pacers Lukman Meriwala and Umesh Yadav, and Tamil Nadu left-arm spinner M Siddharth.

DC's squad for IPL 2021: Shreyas Iyer, Ajinkya Rahane, Amit Mishra, Avesh Khan, Axar Patel, Ishant Sharma, Kagiso Rabada, Prithvi Shaw, R Ashwin, Rishabh Pant, Shikhar Dhawan, Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Lalit Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Pravin Dubey, Chris Woakes, Steve Smith, Tom Curran, Sam Billings, Umesh Yadav, Lukman Meriwala, M Siddharth

Here is the Delhi Capitals' full schedule for IPL 2021.

Shikhar Dhawan scored two centuries in IPL 2020 en route to finishing as his team's highest run-scorer

Match 2: Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 10 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 7: Rajasthan Royals vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 15 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 11: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 18 April - Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai

Match 13: Delhi Capitals vs Mumbai Indians - 7:30 PM IST, 20 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 20: Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 25 April - MA Chidambaram Stadium, Chennai

Match 22: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore - 7:30 PM IST, 27 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 25: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders - 7:30 PM IST, 29 April - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 29: Punjab Kings vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 2 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 35: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, 8 May - Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad

Match 40: Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals - 7:30 PM IST, 11 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 44: Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals - 7:30 PM IST, 14 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 48: Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - 7:30 PM IST, 17 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 53: Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - 7:30 PM IST, 21 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata

Match 55: Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - 3:30 PM IST, 23 May - Eden Gardens, Kolkata