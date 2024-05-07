DC Predicted Playing 11 vs RR for Match 56 of IPL 2024

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face off against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 56 of the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, May 7. The game is an important one for both teams, particularly the home side.

With five wins from 11 matches, the Capitals are placed sixth in the IPL 2024 standings. The midtable logjam is real, and there's no doubt that they need to win if they are to make a serious playoff push towards the end of the league stage.

Delhi haven't had a settled side throughout the competition, and they might be forced to make a few changes once again.

DC's squad for IPL 2024: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lizaad Williams, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope, Jake Fraser-McGurk.

On that note, here is DC's predicted playing XII (including one impact sub) for Match 56 of IPL 2024 against RR.

Openers: Jake Fraser-McGurk and David Warner

David Warner has been on the sidelines dealing with a finger injury, and the DC camp has revealed that a call on his fitness will be taken ahead of the game. The signs suggest that he will be fit, and if he is, he could replace Prithvi Shaw at the top of the order.

Shaw has failed in his last four innings, and while he was unlucky to be strangled down the leg side in the last game, Delhi might have no other option if Warner is available. Jake Fraser-McGurk needs to make the most of the powerplay, and Shaw batting anywhere apart from the top of the order doesn't make much sense.

Middle order: Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel

Abishek Porel has had brief flashes of brilliance in a middling campaign overall, but DC have shown faith in him and could continue to do so. Kumar Kushagra is another option, but Porel has been their go-to choice at No. 3 lately.

The rest of the DC middle order is expected to wear a similar look. Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Rishabh Pant, and Axar Patel will make up the backbone of the side, with Kushagra potentially serving as a last-ditch impact sub-option in the event of a batting collapse.

Lower order: Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Rasikh Dar

Warner's inclusion might leave DC without room for the unimpressive Lizaad Williams. Ishant Sharma is reportedly back to full fitness and could replace the South African in the pace attack.

Mukesh Kumar sat out the last game as the Capitals brought in a batting impact sub, but he could make the grade this time around. He could partner Rasikh Dar, who has been impressive with his slower balls and his yorkers, at the death.

Khaleel Ahmed and Kuldeep Yadav, meanwhile, are the pillars of the bowling unit.

DC's predicted playing XII (inc. impact sub): David Warner, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Abishek Porel, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Shai Hope, Tristan Stubbs, Axar Patel, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Rasikh Dar.

Other impact sub candidates: Kumar Kushagra, Sumit Kumar, Prithvi Shaw.

