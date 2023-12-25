DC's strongest playing XI and impact players after IPL 2024 auction

The Delhi Capitals (DC) have underwhelmed in the Indian Premier League (IPL) over the last two seasons. Their 2023 campaign was particularly poor as they finished ninth in the points table, with just 10 points.

This time around, the Capitals' fortunes look a touch brighter. Rishabh Pant is expected to be back by the time IPL 2024 rolls around, although how he will manage to readjust himself to the rigors of top-level cricket remains to be seen.

DC also made a few smart acquisitions at the IPL 2024 auction and have a strong side to put out, with capable backups in all departments. Most of their XII should wear a settled look during the upcoming season.

DC's squad after the IPL 2024 auction: Rishabh Pant (c), David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Yash Dhull, Abishek Porel, Axar Patel, Lalit Yadav, Mitchell Marsh, Pravin Dubey, Vicky Ostwal, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Lungi Ngidi, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Harry Brook, Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Kumar Kushagra, Rasikh Dar, Jhye Richardson, Sumit Kumar, Swastik Chikara, Shai Hope.

Here is DC's strongest playing XI, along with their impact player candidates, after the IPL 2024 auction.

Openers: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner

David Warner is remarkably consistent even at his age

Prithvi Shaw has been in the news for all the wrong reasons lately, but the young batter should suit up for DC at the top of the order in IPL 2024. He will need to answer his critics with a prolific season if he is to make a comeback to the Indian team.

David Warner captained Delhi in Pant's absence last season, and while he might not be at the helm this time, he will be one of the franchise's most important players. Ever-consistent at the top of the order, the veteran will be an Orange Cap contender once again.

Swastik Chikara could be Shaw's backup during IPL 2024.

Middle Order: Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Rishabh Pant (c), Kumar Kushagra (wk), Axar Patel

Harry Brook's maiden IPL stint didn't go to plan in 2023

Mitchell Marsh had an impact with the ball in IPL 2023 even as his batting didn't touch the lofty standards it is used to. While he might have some trouble adjusting to the low and slow surface in Delhi, the big-hitting all-rounder will be expected to contribute regularly in both departments.

Harry Brook, signed for a very reasonable amount at the IPL 2024 auction, should bat at No. 4 for DC. There are question marks over his game against spin, but the Englishman seems to be improving rapidly and should make Delhi's decision to sign him worth it.

Captain Rishabh Pant is reportedly in line to return for the upcoming IPL season, but he might not be asked to keep wicket. That arduous task could instead fall to new signing Kumar Kushagra, who impressed the DC management during the pre-auction trials.

Pant's fitness and form will be watched closely. If he is fit enough to don the gloves, that will be a major boost for not just DC but Team India as well.

Axar Patel wasn't used at his ideal batting position during IPL 2023, but DC didn't sign an out-and-out finisher at the auction. The left-hander might have to don that hat for another season, although he should ideally be promoted in the order to take on spin.

Lalit Yadav and Sumit Kumar, who bowl off-spin and medium pace respectively while also batting a bit, could be interchangeably used as the impact player depending upon the conditions.

Tristan Stubbs, Ricky Bhui, Abishek Porel, Yash Dhull and Shai Hope are other options who should start on the bench.

Lower Order: Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar

Kuldeep Yadav could have a ball on DC's home ground

DC's bowling contingent should wear a familiar look.

While Khaleel Ahmed will add new-ball value, Mukesh Kumar will likely be their premier death bowler. Anrich Nortje, who has been on the sidelines with injury for a while now, will need to be close to his best if the Capitals are to have a potent pace attack.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav will be the frontline spinner. Praveen Dubey and Vicky Ostwal will deputize for him if needed.

DC's strongest playing XI after IPL 2024 auction: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Harry Brook, Rishabh Pant (c), Axar Patel, Kumar Kushagra (wk), Anrich Nortje, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Mukesh Kumar.

DC's impact player candidates after IPL 2024 auction: Lalit Yadav (frontrunner), Sumit Kumar, Rasikh Dar, Ishant Sharma, Abishek Porel.

Get Lightning Fast Live Cricket Scores of your Favourite Matches only on the Cric Rocket App

Poll : Should Rishabh Pant bat at No. 5 for DC in IPL 2024? Yes No 8 votes