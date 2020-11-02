DC v RCB Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2020 match

Statisticians have been in high demand over the course of the last two or three days on social media, with various permutations and combinations deciding the four teams that make the IPL 2020 playoffs.

Such has been the competition in this edition of the IPL that with just two matches left in the league stages, even the top two teams on the IPL 2020 points table haven't sealed their spot in the playoffs.

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) and Delhi Capitals (DC) find themselves in what is pretty much a win or bust situation, considering all the mathematical probabilities that define today's encounter.

For two teams that looked to be cruising into the IPL 2020 playoffs, a string of losses have left quite a dent on both the sides' campaigns. While DC have four losses on the trot, RCB haven't managed to pick up a win from their last three games.

And yet, just a win will be enough for either of these sides to finish in the top two positions, such is the situation at hand. Lest one forgets, the loser of this Delhi v Bangalore clash will not be eliminated unless the Sunrisers Hyderabad beat Mumbai Indians on Tuesday. Still, both these sides will want to make it to Qualifier 1 and have two guaranteed shots at booking a berth in the IPL 2020 final.

IPL 2020: DC v RCB Match Prediction

Shikhar Dhawan's form will be crucial at the top for Delhi.

Momentum is often referred to as one of the most important words in the context of T20 cricket, and unfortunately for both these sides, that's exactly what's missing for them ahead of this crucial fixture.

The DC batting unit has flattered to deceive for the past few games, and amidst Shikhar Dhawan's tapering form and Prithvi Shaw's poor returns, Rishabh Pant's identity crisis has stood out.

Shreyas Iyer has thrown away the starts he's got, while the middle order comprising of Shimron Hetmyer and Marcus Stoinis have hardly done anything of note to inspire confidence to the rest of the side.

RCB's tale on the batting front is on similar lines, with a lot resting on the able shoulders of Virat Kohli and AB de Villiers, despite Devdutt Padikkal's promising debut season.

Aaron Finch's dwindling returns convinced RCB to bench the burly opener and bring in his younger compatriot Josh Philippe, and while RCB's top four haven't done much wrong, the issue lies in the lack of resources in the lower middle order.

Shivam Dube (104 runs from 7 innings) and Gurkeerat Singh Mann (71 runs from 5 innings) don't have much to show with the bat, forcing Kohli and De Villiers to bide their time out in the middle before the slog overs.

And while Moeen Ali hasn't looked his part with the bat in the two games he's played, his experience and big-hitting prowess can be used as a fair argument to warrant his place in the side. However, RCB haven't managed to fit the Englishman in their playing XI, and the lack of options with the bat has hurt Kohli's men.

As for the bowling, DC's bowling spearhead Kagiso Rabada has looked off-colour in the last few games, while Ravichandran Ashwin's returns of just two wickets in the last five games could be worrisome for the Capitals.

While RCB don't have an in-form bowling unit they can boast of, Chris Morris' inclusion and wily bowling from the Yuzvendra Chahal-Washington Sundar spin duo will certainly play a big role in this game.

With a lot of stakes on offer in this clash, RCB might just have their noses ahead of this match.

Prediction: RCB to win today.