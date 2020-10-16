DC vs CSK: Expected playing XI for both teams

The 34th match of IPL 2020 will be played on 17th October 2020 between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

DC is currently at the top of the points table, having won six out of their eight matches so far while CSK is in sixth place with three win and five losses.

DC and CSK have played 21 matches against each other in the IPL. CSK have won 14 matches, while DC have managed to win the remaining seven. CSK have won the IPL title thrice while DC have never lifted the trophy. When the two sides met last year, CSK won both the matches. CSK were the runners-up last season while DC finished third in the points table.

This is the second encounter between the two teams this season, with DC winning the first match by 44 runs.

On that note, let’s look at the probable playing XIs for both teams.

Delhi Capitals (DC)

Ajinkya Rahane (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

Rishabh Pant will continue to sit out of the team due to his injury. This means Ajinkya Rahane will get an extended run in the starting XI despite not finding runs for the team. There are no changes expected in the team which defeated the Rajasthan Royals on Wednesday.

Probable XI: Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer (C), Marcus Stoinis, Alex Carey (WK), Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Tushar Deshpande, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK)

N Jagadeesan (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

CSK added Piyush Chawla to their starting XI in the match against the Sunrisers Hyderabad. If they don't need an additional spin option, then N Jagadeesan, who had a decent debut with 33 runs, could come back into the team. There are no other changes expected in the team which defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday.

Probable XI: Faf du Plessis, Shane Watson, Ambati Rayudu, MS Dhoni (C & WK), Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Piyush Chawla/N Jagadeesan, Dwayne Bravo, Deepak Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Karn Sharma