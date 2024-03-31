DC vs CSK Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2024 match?

For the first time in the 2024 Indian Premier League (IPL), the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will get to flex the fact that for them, away games aren't really away games. The Super Kings get a sea of yellow welcoming them wherever they go, and Visakhapatnam, the adopted home of the Delhi Capitals (DC) at the start of the new campaign, shouldn't be very different.

MS Dhoni stepping down from captaincy might have turned the excitement down a notch, and the former CSK skipper hasn't even come out to bat yet this year. That's a good thing for Chennai since it means their top and middle order has got the job done in both games so far.

Meanwhile, the Capitals are at the other end of the spectrum. Without a win in two matches, Rishabh Pant and company find themselves already behind in the playoff race. Pant himself has looked understandably rusty, and he needs to bolster a middle order that looks extremely weak right now.

The recent head-to-head record paints a damning picture of where the two teams are right now. CSK have won their last four matches against DC, and all by convincing margins as well.

Can Ruturaj Gaikwad continue an excellent start to his captaincy career? Or will Pant taste victory for the first time since his comeback?

IPL 2024, DC vs CSK: Capitals seek individual inspiration against significantly stronger Super Kings

Realistically speaking, what are DC's paths to victory? They might need to bring Prithvi Shaw into the mix and bolster their batting lineup, apart from which good performances from Anrich Nortje and Kuldeep Yadav seem essential.

But on the whole, it's hard to see the Capitals winning through a comprehensive team display. If at all they do, it'll likely be through one or two performances of individual brilliance against a Super Kings outfit that is not only stronger on paper but also in better form.

Where will that come from? Kuldeep remains a deadly threat in the middle overs, and his battle with Shivam Dube could be decisive. But CSK also have spin-hitting in the form of Daryl Mitchell, who has enjoyed facing the DC spinner, and Sameer Rizvi, who blasted two sixes in the last game.

Nortje has looked off-color since returning from injury, and the rest of the pacers don't bring any additional dimensions to the bowling attack. We could see Dhoni have hit the first hit of the competition if CSK bat first since they have the freedom to go hard at the top.

There's only one favorite for this contest. All the signs point towards a CSK win and a convincing win at that. While DC have match-winners in their ranks and can always threaten a side, the Men in Yellow will be disappointed if they don't leave Vizag with two more points under their belt.

Prediction: CSK to win Match 13 of IPL 2024.