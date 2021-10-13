DC vs KKR: Head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021

Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021 will take place tonight between the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Delhi Capitals (DC) at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. The winner of the game will progress to the final, where they will lock horns with the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday, October 15th.

The Kolkata Knight Riders have momentum on their side as they remain undefeated at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium this year. On top of that, they registered a three-wicket win over the Delhi Capitals at this very venue during the league stage of IPL 2021 last month.

While KKR are on a three-match winning streak in IPL 2021, DC will head into tonight's clash on the back of two successive defeats. Before KKR and DC battle in Sharjah tonight, let's have a look at their head-to-head stats.

DC vs KKR head-to-head stats

Kolkata Knight Riders lead the head-to-head record against Delhi Capitals by 15-13. Both teams defeated each other once during the league stage of IPL 2021.

While the head-to-head record in the UAE stands equal at 2-2, KKR have a 1-0 lead against DC in playoff matches.

DC vs KKR: Numbers you need to know before Qualifier 2 of IPL 2021

Shreyas Iyer has scored 426 runs in DC versus KKR matches, the most by any active player. Iyer's best score against KKR is 93*.

KKR's Nitish Rana, meanwhile, has amassed 269 runs against DC. The southpaw's highest score versus Delhi is 81.

Kolkata's all-rounder Sunil Narine has taken the most wickets (22) in games between KKR and DC. In his last IPL 2021 match against Royal Challengers Bangalore, Narine won the Man of the Match award for his all-round display.

Amit Mishra, meanwhile, has scalped 12 wickets for DC against Kolkata. It will be interesting to see if the veteran leg-spinner features in tonight's IPL 2021 clash.

