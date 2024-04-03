DC vs KKR Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in match number 16 of IPL 2024 at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam on Wednesday, April 3.

After beginning their campaign with two losses, DC stunned Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in their previous game, while KKR have two wins in two. In their last game, they thumped Royal Challengers Bengaluru by seven wickets.

DC batted first after winning the toss against CSK. Prithvi Shaw, David Warner and captain Rishabh Pant played significant hands to lift their side to 191-5. In response, Chennai Super Kings were held to 171-6, with Khaleel Ahmed claiming 2-21 and Mukesh Kumar 3-21.

KKR were dominant against RCB in their previous match, Batting first, Bengaluru were held to 182-6 despite Virat Kohli's 83* off 59. Kolkata chased down the target in 16.5 overs, with Sunil Narine (47 off 22) and Venkatesh Iyer (50 off 30) playing starring roles.

Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Kolkata Knight Riders have met 32 times in the IPL. No side can claim dominance in the head-to-head battle, as KKR have won 16 games and DC 15. One game between the two sides has produced no result. Delhi beat Kolkata by four wickets in their last IPL clash in 2023.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 32

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 15

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 16

Matches with No Result - 1

DC's head-to-head record against KKR in home matches

The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi serves as DC's home ground in the IPL. However, Tuesday's encounter will be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Delhi Capitals' record in home games against Kolkata is five wins and as many losses, while one game has produced a no result.

Matches Played - 11

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 5

Matches won by Kolkata Knight Riders - 5

Matches with No Result - 1

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders matches

If we look at the last five DC vs KKR matches in the IPL, Delhi have won three and Kolkata two. Kolkata Knight Riders won two games in 2021, while Delhi Capitals have won the last three games.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders games:

DC (128/6) beat KKR (127) by 4 wickets, April 20, 2023

DC (150/6) beat KKR (149/6) by 4 wickets, April 28, 2022

DC (215/5) beat KKR (171) by 44 runs, April 10, 2022

KKR (136/7) beat DC (135/5) by 3 wickets, October 13, 2021

KKR (130/7) beat DC (127/9) by 3 wickets, September 28, 2021