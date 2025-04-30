DC vs KKR Highlights, IPL 2025 (29/4): 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 48

Delhi Capitals (DC) took on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) at Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi, on Tuesday, April 29, in match number 48 of IPL 2025. The Ajinkya Rahane-led KKR secured a 12-run victory in the clash.

Axar Patel won the toss for Delhi and put Kolkata to bat first. KKR registered 204/9 in 20 overs. It came thanks to valuable contributions from Angkrish Raghuvanshi (44 runs off 32 balls), Rinku Singh (36 runs off 25 balls), and Sunil Narine (27 runs off 16 balls).

Kolkata were 117/4 after 10 overs. The Delhi bowlers did a commendable job in the second half, giving away 87 runs and claiming five wickets in the remaining 10 overs.

Mitchell Starc picked up three wickets for the home team, while Vipraj Nigam and skipper Axar Patel claimed two scalps apiece. Their run chase kicked off on a shaky note, with opener Abhishek Porel departing in the very first over.

To make matters worse, they kept losing wickets at regular intervals. Faf du Plessis and Axar gave DC's chase a renewed vigor with their 76-run partnership for the fourth wicket.

While Du Plessis scored 62 runs in 45 balls, Axar was dismissed after an impactful 43-run knock from 23 deliveries. Nigam chipped in with a fiery cameo towards the back end, contributing 38 runs off 19 balls, albeit in a losing cause.

Narine was the pick of the KKR bowlers, registering figures of 4-0-29-3. DC finished at 190/9 in 20 overs, suffering their fourth loss of the season.

With 12 points in 10 games, Axar Patel and Co. are placed fourth in the points table. Kolkata find themselves in the seventh spot, claiming nine points after 10 outings.

On that note, let's take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans:

#1 Dushmantha Chameera takes sensational flying catch to dismiss Anukul Roy

DC pacer Dushmantha Chameera gave a Catch of the Season contender by plucking out an awe-inspiring grab in the deep. Anukul Roy had to walk back for a golden duck, courtesy of the Sri Lankan player's brilliance.

On the fourth ball of the 20th over, Roy swatted a full-length delivery from Mitchell Starc towards deep square-leg fence. The southpaw seemed to have a good connection, but Chameera surprised everyone with a stunning flying catch.

Here's a video of the spectacular catch:

#2 DC complete a team hat-trick in the final over of the KKR innings

The 20th over of the KKR innings was an eventful one. On the third ball, Mitchell Starc trapped Rovman Powell LBW with a brilliant full delivery. Anukul Roy walked out to bat next, and he perished on the very first ball.

The two wickets brought Harshit Rana to the crease. Facing the hat-trick ball, the lower-order batter was beaten while going for a drive. Non-striker Andre Russell looked to sneak in a bye but was eventually run out at the striker's end.

Interestingly, DC opted for a review, with Starc suggesting that there was some noise. While there was no edge and the speedster missed out on a hat-trick, Delhi finished the innings with three back-to-back wickets.

#3 Sunil Narine puts KKR in a commanding position with twin strikes in 14th over

Kolkata's mystery spinner Sunil Narine provided his team with a big breakthrough in the 14th over. He removed DC skipper Axar Patel on the second delivery.

The left-handed batter lost his wicket while trying to take the aerial route on the off side. He failed to get the desired connection and was eventually caught by Harshit Rana at extra cover.

Narine got another big scalp in the same over, dismissing the dangerous Tristan Stubbs on the final ball. The swashbuckling batter was beaten on the inside edge, and the ball ended up hitting the stumps.

The crafty spinner later got the better of the well-set Faf du Plessis in his subsequent over, making KKR firm favorites to defend the total.

