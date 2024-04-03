DC vs KKR, IPL 2024: Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch history and T20 records

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host its final match of IPL 2024 tonight. Delhi Capitals (DC) will host the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) for a game at their secondary home venue of the tournament.

Visakhapatnam proved to be a lucky venue for DC as they beat the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the city on Sunday night. The Capitals will try to maintain their win record at their new home ground for IPL 2024.

Before the Kolkata Knight Riders take on the Delhi Capitals, here's a look at how the pitch in Visakhapatnam has played in the past.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam IPL records

Teams batting first and teams batting second have been equally successful in IPL games played in this city. The average first innings score is 160. Teams batting first should try and score a total of around 180-190 to put pressure on the opposition team.

On that note, here's a glance at some crucial stats that fans should know from the previous IPL matches played at the Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium:

IPL matches played: 14

Matches won by teams batting first: 7

Matches won by teams batting second: 7

Highest team total: 206/4 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals, 2016

Lowest team total: 92 - Mumbai Indians vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 142/5 - Mumbai Indians vs Deccan Chargers, 2012

Average first innings score: 160

Highest individual score: 91 - David Warner (SRH) vs Kolkata Knight Riders, 2015

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Adam Zampa (RPS) vs Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2016

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The DC vs KKR match pitch report will be broadcast live on Star Sports and JioCinema before Rishabh Pant and Shreyas Iyer walk out for the toss. Generally, the wicket has been good for both batters and bowlers.

The players who execute their plans better can dominate this game. Teams batting second have struggled to pull off successful chases while chasing more than 150.

Dr YS Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam last IPL match

Delhi Capitals beat Chennai Super Kings by 20 runs in the last match on this ground. The game happened last Sunday, where Rishabh Pant and David Warner's fifties guided DC to 191/5. CSK managed 171/6 in response.

11 wickets fell in 40 overs, with spinners bagging just two of them. Here's a summary of the scorecard:

Brief Scores: DC 191/5 (David Warner 52, Matheesha Pathirana 3/31) beat CSK 171/6 (Ajinkya Rahane 45, Mukesh Kumar 3/21) by 20 runs.