DC vs KKR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 41

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in Match 41 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday. Both teams are in the midst of floundering campaigns and would like to get back on track as soon as possible.

Delhi are in seventh position in the points table, having won three and lost four of their seven games. In their last match, they went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in a high-scoring encounter. Chasing 223, they got as far as 207. The result was overshadowed by the no-ball controversy, but DC will need to put that behind them and start afresh.

KKR’s position is worse as they go in having lost four matches in a row in IPL 2022. In their last game, they had their chances to get the better of the Gujarat Titans (GT). However, an unsettled batting unit failed to chase down 157. Having begun the tournament as one of the stronger sides, Kolkata have been rather disappointing so far.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl. Explaining his decision, captain Rishabh Pant said:

“The wicket looks on the drier side and dew might come in the latter half.”

Delhi have made two changes to their playing XI. Mitchell Marsh and Chetan Sakariya come in for Khaleel Ahmed and Sarfaraz Khan. Khaleel pulled his hamstring in the last match and Marsh returns after recovering from COVID.

Kolkata have made three changes. Aaron Finch, Harshit Rana and Baba Indrajith are all part of the playing XI.

DC vs KKR - Today's Match Playing XIs

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya

KKR playing XI: Aaron Finch, Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Baba Indrajith (w), Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Harshit Rana

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mitchell Marsh, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

KKR squad: Sam Billings (wk), Sunil Narine, Shreyas Iyer (c), Nitish Rana, Venkatesh Iyer, Rinku Singh, Andre Russell, Shivam Mavi, Umesh Yadav, Tim Southee, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ajinkya Rahane, Aaron Finch, Mohammad Nabi, Pat Cummins, Sheldon Jackson, Chamika Karunaratne, Baba Indrajith, Anukul Roy, Pratham Singh, Abhijeet Tomar, Aman Hakim Khan, Ashok Sharma, Ramesh Kumar, Harshit Rana

DC vs KKR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Anil Chaudhary, Pashchim Pathak

TV umpire: Nitin Menon

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

