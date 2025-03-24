DC vs LSG, IPL 2025: Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch history and T20 records

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium will host the IPL 2025 match between Delhi Capitals and Lucknow Super Giants on March 24. It will be LSG's first-ever match in Vizag.

Big names like Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul, Shardul Thakur, Mitchell Marsh, Faf du Plessis and Axar Patel will be in action during the clash between DC and LSG in IPL 2025. It should be a run-fest because the pitch in Vizag is generally flat.

On that note, here's a look at the pitch history of the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam IPL records

Vizag played host to Delhi Capitals' two home matches last season as well. Both games proved to be high-scoring encounters, and a similar high-scoring battle could be on the cards in the upcoming days.

Here's a look at some important stats to know from the previous IPL games hosted by Vizag:

IPL matches played: 15

Won by teams batting first: 8

Won by teams batting second: 7

Highest individual score: 91 - David Warner (SRH) vs KKR, 2015

Best bowling figures: 6/19 - Adam Zampa (RPS) vs SRH, 2016

Highest team total: 272/7 - KKR vs DC, 2024

Lowest team total: 92 - MI vs SRH, 2016

Highest successful run-chase: 173/6 - RPS vs PBKS, 2016

Average first innings score: 167.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam pitch report

The pitch report will be broadcast live from Vizag before Rishabh Pant and Axar Patel walk out for the toss. Generally, the pitch has helped the batters and slower bowlers at this venue.

Looking at the last two matches at this venue, it should not be a surprise if the pitch favors the batters. The team batting first should aim for a score of around 200.

Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam last IPL match

Kolkata Knight Riders crushed Delhi Capitals by 106 runs in the last IPL game hosted by Vizag. Half-centuries from Sunil Narine and Angkrish Raghuvanshi powered KKR to 272/7 in 20 overs. Chasing 273, DC lost all their wickets for 166.

The batters smacked 29 sixes in that game between KKR and DC. Tristan Stubbs and Rishabh Pant hit a fifty each for DC. Here is the match summary:

Brief scores: KKR 272/7 (Sunil Narine 85, Anrich Nortje 3/59) beat DC 166 (Rishabh Pant 55, Vaibhav Arora 3/27) by 106 runs.

