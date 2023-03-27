DC vs MI Highlights, WPL 2023: 3 moments that generated a buzz among fans in the final

Mumbai Indians (MI) passed a stiff test from Delhi Capitals (DC) to clinch the inaugural Women's Premier League (WPL) title at the Brabourne (CCI) on Sunday, March 26. Harmanpreet Kaur finally got past Meg Lanning in a knockout game and the thrill it generated was worthy of a final.

Delhi's stuttering batting performance found some respite in a crucial 52-run stand between Radha Yadav and Shikha Pandey. The target of 132 then looked a lot more difficult as MI lost both their openers early.

However, it was their experienced middle-order that once again got them out of the pickle and helped them win WPL 2023. On that note, let's take a look at the three moments that grabbed a lot of attention from fans on social media:

#3 Shafali Verma's controversial decision

Cricket With Laresh @Lareshhere How this was not given a no ball? Shafali Verma gets out! Bad luck. How this was not given a no ball? Shafali Verma gets out! Bad luck. https://t.co/xYGhBSSgkn

Shafali Verma seemed to be in the mood to destroy MI's bowling attack in the final. She had already scored a six and a four off Issy Wong in the second over and tried to smash another full toss outside the off stump. However, Verma could only lob it straight into the hands of the fielder at point.

The batters in the middle complained of a waist-height no-ball and the umpires decided to refer the decision to the third umpire. After taking a brief look, the third-umpire felt that the delivery was legal and adjudged Verma out.

Both Verma and Meg Lanning were in disbelief and this also enraged a number of fans, who then slammed the poor standards of umpiring despite the technology being made available.

#2 Meg Lanning's run-out

Cricket is Love ❤ @cricketfan__ Meg Lanning is run out thanks to some brilliant piece of fielding.

Meg Lanning is run out thanks to some brilliant piece of fielding. https://t.co/Zom2L8zjr3

After Shafali Verma's controversial decision, DC skipper Meg Lanning began to play her shots. While she got off to a start, the MI bowlers kept on chipping away with wickets at the other end and the pressure began to build on new batter Jess Jonassen.

She tapped a delivery towards short cover and called Lanning for a single that was potentially never on. Lanning was well short of her ground at the time Yastika Bhatia took off the bails and the Mumbai players were in delirium. They knew how important Lanning's wicket was.

The DC captain was furious with the dismissal as she covered her mouth while walking back to the pavilion as she might have uttered a few expletives. That wicket derailed Delhi's innings and took away any hope of reaching a total in excess of 150 in the WPL final.

#1 WPL 2023 winning moment for MI

Sushanth @PichaLiteBro Nat sciver, the official queen of english country Nat sciver, the official queen of english country https://t.co/SnOGkVr8jy

Nat Sciver-Brunt was a bit inconsistent with the bat throughout the league phase. But come the WPL playoffs, she proved her worth with two incredible knocks under pressure. Her 72* (38) in the Eliminator was special, but 60*(55) in a chase and hitting the winning runs in the final is something she will remember for a long time.

MI were in a spot of bother at 23/2 when Harmanpreet Kaur joined Nat Sciver-Brunt. The experienced duo ensured that there was no further collapse and that Mumbai got to a stage where they needed 37 off 23 balls. Although Harmanpreet's run-out brought interest in the chase, Amelia Kerr provided some crucial boundaries alongside Sciver-Brunt.

The duo ensured that there were no further hiccups and Sciver-Brunt exploded with relief after hitting the winning runs. The entire MI team swarmed to the middle after they won the WPL 2023 title and those were memorable scenes for their fans.

You can watch the full highlights of the WPL 2020 final here.

Poll : 0 votes