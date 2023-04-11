DC vs MI, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on Mumbai Indians (MI) in match number 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Tuesday, April 11.

Both teams have struggled in the competition so far and find themselves at the bottom of the points table. While DC have lost three out of three, MI have played two and lost two.

In their previous match, Delhi went down to the Rajasthan Royals (RR) by 57 runs. Bowling first, DC failed to make an impact on RR’s batters, who put 199/4 on the board. In reply, Delhi were held to 142/9. DC’s batting has been a big letdown. Skipper David Warner has been the only one who has been consistent but has been unable to bat freely due to the lack of support.

MI were pedestrian in the much-hyped El Clasico clash against Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Batting first, they managed only 157/8 on the board, with not a single batter scoring a half-century. Tilak Varma is the only batter who has looked in form. Rohit Sharma and Suryakumar Yadav need to get among the runs.

Today's DC vs MI toss result

Mumbai Indians have won the toss and opted to field first. Speaking about the decision, Rohit Sharma said:

“We batted in the first 2 games, didn't do well enough. The pitch looks dry and (will) probably take some turn. Dew might also be a factor tonight.”

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-16



#TATAIPL | #DCvMI Toss Update @mipaltan win the toss and elect to field first against @DelhiCapitals Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@mipaltan win the toss and elect to field first against @DelhiCapitals. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-16 #TATAIPL | #DCvMI https://t.co/ow1NTZ2Gsx

For Mumbai, Riley Meredith comes in place of Tristan Stubbs. Jofra Archer remains unavailable. For Delhi, Khaleel Ahmed is injured and Yash Dhull comes in place of him. Rilee Rossouw also makes way for Mustafizur Rahman.

DC vs MI - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner (c), Manish Pandey, Yash Dhull, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Abishek Porel (w), Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mustafizur Rahman.

Delhi subs: Aman Khan, Mukesh Kumar, Sarfaraz Khan, Praveen Dubey, Ishant Sharma

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Nehal Wadhera, Hrithik Shokeen, Arshad Khan, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Riley Meredith.

Mumbai subs: Tristan Stubbs, Tim David, Kumar Karthikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh

Today's DC vs MI pitch report

According to Ian Bishop and Chris Morris, it’s quite an interesting-looking pitch. There's a lot of grass halfway down the pitch but in the three to four-meter length, there's a bit of patchy grass and a few bare patches. That tells you that there might be a bit of an indifferent bounce. It's important to hit those patches consistently. Quick outfield and wind will play a factor today and there's a short boundary.

Today's DC vs MI match players list

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Prithvi Shaw, Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw, Lalit Yadav, Abishek Porel (wk), Axar Patel, Rovman Powell, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Mukesh Kumar, Khaleel Ahmed, Aman Hakim Khan, Sarfaraz Khan, Ishant Sharma, Praveen Dubey, Mitchell Marsh, Lungi Ngidi, Philip Salt, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal.

Mumbai Indians: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (wk), Cameron Green, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Arshad Khan, Tim David, Tristan Stubbs, Hrithik Shokeen, Piyush Chawla, Jason Behrendorff, Kumar Kartikeya, Arjun Tendulkar, Ramandeep Singh , Nehal Wadhera, Sandeep Warrier, Jofra Archer, Vishnu Vinod, Riley Meredith, Shams Mulani, Akash Madhwal, Duan Jansen, Dewald Brevis, Raghav Goyal.

DC vs MI - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Rohan Pandit

TV umpire: KN Ananthapadmanabhan

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

Poll : 0 votes