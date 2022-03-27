DC vs MI, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 2

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 edition at the Brabourne Stadium in Mumbai on Sunday, March 27. While DC failed to make the playoffs last season despite topping the league stage, MI failed to reach the playoffs.

Although the captains of the franchises remain the same, both teams will start on a fresh slate following the IPL mega auction, which has forced them to ring in quite a few changes. Mumbai no longer have the services of the Pandya brothers (Krunal and Hardik) as well as Trent Boult. Delhi, on the other hand, released two of their most prolific performers, Shikhar Dhawan and Kagiso Rabada.

MI will miss the services of Suryakumar Yadav in their opening IPL 2022 encounter as he only joined the squad on Saturday. DC will suffer even more due to missing players. David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Anrich Nortje are unlikely to be available for the first few games.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to bowl first. Explaining his decision to field, DC skipper Rishabh Pant said:

“I think the wicket looks nice to bat. In domestic cricket we have played enough here and we'll be fine.”

Tim Seifert looks set to open with Prithvi Shaw for DC, while Rovman Powell and all-rounder Shardul Thakur are also part of the playing XI.

With a new-look squad, MI have handed out caps to Tilak Verma, Tim David, Murugan Ashwin and Tymal Mills.

DC vs MI - Today's Match Playing 11s

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, Tim Seifert, Mandeep Singh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Khaleel Ahmed, Kuldeep Yadav, Kamlesh Nagarkoti

MI playing XI: Rohit Sharma (c), Ishan Kishan (w), Tilak Varma, Anmolpreet Singh, Kieron Pollard, Tim David, Daniel Sams, Murugan Ashwin, Tymal Mills, Jasprit Bumrah, Basil Thampi

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c) (wk), Prithvi Shaw, Mitchell Marsh, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, KS Bharat (wk), Mandeep Singh, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Mustafizur Rahman, Chetan Sakariya, Khaleel Ahmed, Ashwin Hebbar, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Lungi Ngidi, Tim Seifert (wk), Praveen Dubey, Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav

Mumbai Indians @mipaltan



Catch the full video youtu.be/5ote3jHWIm0



#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐨, अपने ही style mein, speaks about playing in familiar conditions & his excitement to play in front of our Paltan 🏟️Catch the full video @ImRo45 MI Live 𝐂𝐚𝐩𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐧 𝐑𝐨, अपने ही style mein, speaks about playing in familiar conditions & his excitement to play in front of our Paltan 🏟️💙Catch the full video 👉 youtu.be/5ote3jHWIm0#OneFamily #DilKholKe #MumbaiIndians @ImRo45 MI Live https://t.co/5NJpXE75gF

MI squad: Rohit Sharma (c), Fabian Allen, Anmolpreet Singh, Jofra Archer, Arshad Khan, Murugan Ashwin, Basil Thampi, Dewald Brevis, Rahul Buddhi, Jasprit Bumrah, Tim David, Ishan Kishan (wk), Aryan Juyal (wk), Mayank Markande, Riley Meredith, Tymal Mills, Kieron Pollard, Suryakumar Yadav, Ramandeep Singh, Daniel Sams, Sanjay Yadav, Hrithik Shokeen, Arjun Tendulkar, Tilak Varma, Jaydev Unadkat

DC vs MI - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Rod Tucker, Saiyed Khalid

TV Umpire: Jayaraman Madanagopal

Match Referee: Prakash Bhatt

Catch the latest IPL live score and the updated IPL 2022 points table at Sportskeeda everyday!

Edited by Sai Krishna