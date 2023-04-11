DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

In the lead-up to their meeting in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL), both the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Mumbai Indians (MI) have been nothing short of abysmal.

While DC are placed dead last in the points table, having lost all three of their matches thus far, MI are one rung higher in ninth place with no wins in two games. The Capitals have the worst net run rate in the competition, while the Indians have the third-worst.

Both teams will be without key players in Delhi. The home side will be without Mitchell Marsh, who is back in Australia for his marriage, and Khaleel Ahmed, who is reportedly dealing with a niggle.

Mumbai, on the other hand, suffered the absence of Jofra Archer in the previous game and might be without the star pacer this time around as well.

The recent head-to-head record alludes to the way the two teams have been progressing in the IPL, with DC having won three of their last five matches against MI. More telling is the fact that the chasing side have come out on top all five times, lending significant importance to the toss.

IPL 2023, DC vs MI Match Prediction: Winless teams look to get off the mark

Can Rohit Sharma come up with a telling batting contribution?

DC's troubles have stemmed from the top.

Captain David Warner, despite scoring two half-centuries has often looked out of touch in IPL 2023, with his strike rate having been distinctly sub-par thus far. His opening partner Prithvi Shaw, meanwhile, hasn't hung around at the crease long enough to score any sizeable runs.

The Capitals' middle order hasn't inspired much confidence either. Manish Pandey, Rilee Rossouw and Rovman Powell haven't been at their best in the competition thus far. Meanwhile, Sarfaraz Khan and Abishek Porel haven't justified their immense potential with their performances.

MI, on the other hand, have a batting lineup packed with firepower. However, their key batters haven't come to the party in IPL 2023. While Suryakumar Yadav and Cameron Green have notched up two failures on the trot, Rohit Sharma, Ishan Kishan and Tim David technically haven't failed but haven't performed either.

Young Tilak Varma has been Mumbai's standout batter in their two games thus far.

Unfortunately, there hasn't been much to write home about in the bowling department. No one has been able to step up and provide meaningful breakthroughs on a regular basis for the five-time champions.

DC would welcome coming up against a bowling attack as fragile as MI's, particularly at home. How will the conditions turn out in Delhi on Tuesday?

In the previous game at the venue, pacers bowled the bulk of the overs. Mohammed Shami and Anrich Nortje generated appreciable swing in the powerplay, picking up two scalps each in that phase.

There appeared to be some assistance on offer for the slower bowlers as well, but only three overs of spin were bowled.

Overall, while MI's bowling difficulties could play into DC's hands, the away side should be able to use their batting might to put their first points on the board. A close contest that could go either way is on the cards, with Rohit and Co. holding a slight edge.

Prediction: MI to win Match 16 of IPL 2023.

