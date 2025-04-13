DC vs MI Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2025 match?

The Mumbai Indians (MI) are in trouble once again. After finishing last in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the five-time champions are currently placed ninth, with only two points from five matches.

Things won't get any easier for MI on Sunday, April 13, when they lock horns with the only undefeated team of the tournament so far. The Delhi Capitals (DC), with four wins from as many matches, will host an opposition at the Arun Jaitley Stadium for the first time in IPL 2025.

Delhi have been excellent so far, with contributions from all departments. Axar Patel has led the franchise well, while KL Rahul seems to have sorted out his intent and role issues. The Capitals have most bases covered and seem like they will be tough to beat irrespective of the conditions.

Mumbai have a massive challenge in front of them, but they will be boosted by the return of Jasprit Bumrah, who barely missed a beat upon his comeback from injury. The ace spearhead will seek support from the rest of the bowling attack on a track that proved to be the flattest in the competition last year.

DC's squad for IPL 2025: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Tristan Stubbs, Faf du Plessis, Karun Nair, KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Donovan Ferreira, Axar Patel, Ashutosh Sharma, Sameer Rizvi, Darshan Nalkande, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Manvanth Kumar, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, Mukesh Kumar, T Natarajan, Mohit Sharma, Dushmantha Chameera.

MI's squad for IPL 2025: Suryakumar Yadav, Rohit Sharma, Tilak Varma, Bevon Jacobs, Robin Minz, Ryan Rickelton, Krishnan Shrijith, Hardik Pandya, Naman Dhir, Will Jacks, Raj Angad Bawa, Vignesh Puthur, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Karn Sharma, Mitchell Santner, Jasprit Bumrah, Deepak Chahar, Trent Boult, Ashwani Kumar, Reece Topley, Satyanarayana Raju, Arjun Tendulkar, Corbin Bosch.

Can DC keep their winning run going? Or will MI hand them their first defeat of IPL 2025?

IPL 2025: Can DC stay unbeaten against unpredictable MI?

If the Arun Jaitley Stadium throws up a complete belter, as was the case last year, which team will be better off?

DC's opening combination of Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk could enjoy those conditions, and the latter enjoyed an unprecedented level of success against Jasprit Bumrah and Co. last year. However, is the Delhi middle order capable of taking tons of risks with effectiveness through the middle overs?

It's an interesting question. MI have so many batting match-winners in their ranks that it's hard to pick against them on a flat track, even if their bowling outside Bumrah isn't much to write home about. The pace spearhead's four overs could just prove to be the difference between the two sides, with him having proven that he's close to his best.

DC are the clear favorites for this encounter, but MI's batters are just too good to not come good soon. An upset might not be the most improbable outcome.

Prediction: MI to win Match 29 of IPL 2025.

