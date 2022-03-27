DC vs MI Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2022 match?

A repeat of the 2020 Indian Premier League (IPL) final commences the first double header of the 15th edition as the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Mumbai Indians (MI) in Match 2 at the Brabourne Stadium on Sunday, March 27.

DC had a disappointing end to IPL 2021 as they failed to qualify for the final despite finishing in the top two. But they were still leagues ahead of the five-time champions, who failed to qualify for the playoffs and come into IPL 2022 under a massive cloud of uncertainty.

Both DC and MI have been hit hard by the mega auction. While they managed to hold onto four players each, their bowling attacks have taken massive hits. The batting departments look a touch thinner too, especially for DC, who will be without David Warner and Mitchell Marsh for the first few games.

To make matters worse for Rishabh Pant, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman and Anrich Nortje will also be missing in action. Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav will be the only absentee for MI as he recovers from a finger injury he sustained last month.

Despite both teams being without key players, an interesting encounter that could shape the league phase of IPL 2022 beckons.

IPL 2022 Match Prediction: DC vs MI

It's impossible to predict the outcome of a clash that involves two new-look teams at the start of a fresh season.

MI are heavily reliant on their opening combination of Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan to come good, especially in the absence of Suryakumar. Kieron Pollard and Tim David are the only two middle-order batters with a decent amount of top-level T20 experience, with youngsters like Tilak Varma and Dewald Brevis in line to make up the remaining slots.

The bowling attack is where MI might really struggle. Without their big investment Jofra Archer, Jasprit Bumrah will have little company. The presence of Tymal Mills will boost MI's death-bowling stock, but spinners and powerplay enforcers are glaringly absent.

DC will also have to field an inexperienced bowling outfit that lacks a spearhead who can guarantee economy and wicket-taking threat. Talented Indian pacers like Khaleel Ahmed and Shardul Thakur will be in the spotlight, while DC's spinners will look to make an impact at a venue where fast bowlers have ruled the roost.

Despite MI's infamous starting woes - their last win in the opening game of an IPL season came a decade ago - they have the edge ahead of their clash against DC. Pant will be without almost all of his overseas contingent, with the Indian players vying for a spot in the playing XI relatively inexperienced at the IPL level.

The toss could be a massive factor, with the team batting second likely to have a massive advantage. Although this is expected to be a close game, MI could clinch it by a narrow margin - especially if Rohit and Kishan fire at the top of the order.

Prediction: MI to win Match 2 of IPL 2022

Edited by Sai Krishna

