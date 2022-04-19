DC vs PBKS head to head stats for Match 32, IPL 2022

Punjab Kings will take on the Delhi Capitals in the 32nd match of IPL 2022 tomorrow (Wednesday, 20 April). It is the first-ever meeting between the two franchises this year. Both teams have blown hot and cold in their first few matches.

DC are eighth in the points table with two wins from five matches. They lost their previous game against the Royal Challengers Bangalore. Meanwhile, Punjab Kings are seventh with three wins from six matches. PBKS lost their last match as well, having been beaten by seven wickets by Sunrisers Hyderabad.

With the aim of returning to winning ways, DC and PBKS will clash tomorrow evening in IPL 2022. Before the north Indian derby, here's a look at the two teams' head-to-head stats.

DC vs PBKS head to head records

PBKS lead the head-to-head record against DC with 15-13. Both teams have played in all 14 seasons of the IPL, and fans have witnessed some close encounters in their rivalry.

Last 5 DC vs PBKS match results

Delhi Capitals have been the more dominant side in their last five meetings with the Punjab Kings. Their head-to-head record in the last five games favors them 4-1. Here are the results of those matches:

Delhi Capitals (167/3) beat Punjab Kings (166/6) by seven wickets, May 2, 2021 Delhi Capitals (198/4) beat Punjab Kings (195/4) by six wickets, April 18, 2021 Punjab Kings (167/5) beat Delhi Capitals (164/5) by five wickets, October 20, 2020 Delhi Capitals (157/8) beat Punjab Kings (157/8) via Super Over, September 20, 2020 Delhi Capitals (166/5) beat Punjab Kings (163/7) by five wickets, April 20, 2019

Last 5 match results of DC in Brabourne Stadium

Delhi Capitals have won both of their IPL 2022 fixtures at the Brabourne Stadium only. They are undefeated on this ground this year. Here are the results:

Delhi Capitals (215/5) beat Kolkata Knight Riders (171) by 44 runs Delhi Capitals (179/6) beat Mumbai Indians (177/5) by four wickets

Last 5 match results of PBKS in Brabourne Stadium

Punjab Kings have a 50% win record at Brabourne Stadium, having won one and lost one game here in IPL 2022. Here are the two results:

Gujarat Titans (190/4) beat Punjab Kings (189/9) by six wickets Punjab Kings (180/8) beat Chennai Super Kings (126) by 54 runs

