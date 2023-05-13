DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and IPL records

Delhi Capitals will take on the Punjab Kings tonight in IPL 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. It is the first of two matches between the sides this season.

Both DC and PBKS are in desperate need of a win. While the Capitals' chances of qualifying for the playoffs are negligible, the Kings still have a good chance of finishing in the top 4.

Before the match between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings starts, here's a look at the pitch history of Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records & stats

The pitch in Delhi suits the batters, with a lot of runs being scored there this season. There has been some help for the bowlers, but the batters have dominated the proceedings on most occasions.

In the last match hosted at this venue, the Delhi Capitals chased down a 182-run target against the Royal Challengers Bangalore in just 16.4 overs. Before DC play another home game, here's a look at some important stats you need to know from previous matches hosted at the venue.

IPL matches played: 82

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2011

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Average first-innings score: 163

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch report

The pitch report for the last match at Arun Jaitley Stadium suggested that the wicket was dry. There have not been too many big scores on this ground, but at the same time, there have not been instances of teams failing to touch the 100-run mark.

Pacers and spinners have achieved almost equal success on this ground. Teams batting second have won more matches than teams batting first.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match

Delhi Capitals beat the Royal Challengers Bangalore by seven wickets in the last match at this venue. RCB posted 181/4 on the board, riding on half-centuries from Virat Kohli and Mahipal Lomror. Chasing 182, DC won the game in just 16.4 overs thanks to a 45-ball 87 from Phil Salt.

Here is a short summary of the scorecard from the previous IPL match hosted by Delhi:

Brief Scores: Delhi Capitals 187/3 (Phil Salt 87, Josh Hazlewood 1/29) beat Royal Challengers Bangalore 181/4 (Virat Kohli 55, Mitchell Marsh 2/21) by 7 wickets.

Poll : 0 votes