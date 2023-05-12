DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Delhi Capitals will square off against the Punjab Kings in the 59th match of the 2023 season of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will play host to this encounter.

Delhi Capitals are placed at the bottom of the points table. They have managed to win only four games out of 11 and suffered their seventh loss in their last previous fixture against the Chennai Super Kings.

Mitchell Marsh picked up three wickets as they restricted the Super Kings to 167/8 in the first innings. In reply, the batters faltered as they finished their innings on 140/8 to lose the game by 27 runs. The Capitals can still qualify for the playoffs if they win their remaining games comprehensively and other results go their way.

Punjab Kings, on the other hand, have won five of their 11 games this season. They are struggling for momentum and suffered a loss on the last ball against the Kolkata Knight Riders in their previous outing.

Batting first, the Kings posted 179 on the board, with Shikhar Dhawan leading from the front by scoring 57. The bowlers then took the game to the last over and with two needed off the last ball, Arshdeep Singh conceded a boundary as they lost the game by five wickets. Punjab Kings need to get back to winning ways quickly to stay alive in the competition.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Match Details:

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings, Match 59, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 13, 2022, Saturday, 07:30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Pitch Report

The pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium is slow in nature. The batters need to make sure that they score big in the powerplay as run-scoring becomes difficult as the game progresses. The spinners will come into play in the latter stages of the game.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Weather Forecast

The conditions in Delhi on Saturday will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to be in the 30s.

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

The XI that featured in their last game was their best possible combination, expect them to go with the same on Saturday.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma

Punjab Kings

We may see Sikandar Raza come into the side in place of Sam Curran, who is struggling with both bat and ball.

Probable XI

Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Match Prediction

Both sides are coming off a loss in their respective previous fixtures. They can’t afford any hiccups going ahead in the competition as a loss would decrease their chances of qualifying for the knockout stages.

Punjab Kings have a good balance to their side, expect them to come out on top.

Prediction: Punjab Kings (PBKS) to win Match 59 of IPL 2023

Delhi Capitals vs Punjab Kings Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

Poll : Arshdeep Singh to pick two or more wickets? Yes No 3 votes