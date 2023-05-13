DC vs PBKS, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face Punjab Kings (PBKS) in match number 59 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 13.

While Delhi are languishing at the bottom of the points table with eight points from 11 games, Punjab are eighth with 10 points from 11 matches. Both sides will be desperate for two points from the match with an eye on the playoff race.

After two successive wins, DC came up with a disappointing effort against Chennai Super Kings (CSK), going down by 27 runs. Delhi’s bowlers did a good job of restricting Chennai to 167/8. However, their batters failed to come to the party and were held to 140/8.

PBKS also suffered a loss at the hands of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in their previous match. Skipper Shikhar Dhawan scored a half-century, but Punjab could only put up 179/7, batting first. KKR chased down the target off the last ball, with five wickets in hand.

Today's DC vs PBKS toss result

DC have won the toss and opted to bowl first. Speaking about the decision, David Warner said:

"It’s going to be a slow, low surface. Don’t think it’s going to change much. There might be some dew later."

IndianPremierLeague @IPL Toss Update



win the toss and elect to field first against



Follow the match bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-59



#TATAIPL | #DCvPBKS Toss Update @DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to field first against @PunjabKingsIPL Follow the match 🚨 Toss Update 🚨@DelhiCapitals win the toss and elect to field first against @PunjabKingsIPL. Follow the match ▶️ bit.ly/TATAIPL-2023-59 #TATAIPL | #DCvPBKS https://t.co/2JSm8a9tAv

Delhi have gone in with the same 16, but Ripal Patel is out of the playing XI. For PBKS, Sikandar Raza comes in and Bhanuka Rajapaksa goes out.

DC vs PBKS - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Aman Hakim Khan, Axar Patel, Praveen Dubey, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar.

Delhi subs: Manish Pandey, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Abishek Porel.

Punjab Kings: Prabhsimran Singh, Shikhar Dhawan (c), Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (w), Sam Curran, Sikandar Raza, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh.

Punjab subs: Nathan Ellis, Atharva Taide, Matthew Short, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Mohit Rathee.

Today’s DC vs PBKS pitch report

According to Kevin Pietersen and Samuel Badree, there isn't any grass on the surface. The ball doesn't come on compared to other venues and keeps low. The batters need to target straight and need to get to the pitch of the ball. This is the second lowest venue of all the venues in IPL. 168 is the average first-innings score.

Today’s DC vs PBKS match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Rilee Rossouw, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Lalit Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Khaleel Ahmed, Ishant Sharma, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Lungi Ngidi, Praveen Dubey, Mukesh Kumar, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel.

Punjab Kings squad: Shikhar Dhawan (c), Prabhsimran Singh, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Liam Livingstone, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Sam Curran, Shahrukh Khan, Harpreet Brar, Rishi Dhawan, Rahul Chahar, Arshdeep Singh, Nathan Ellis, Harpreet Singh Bhatia, Baltej Singh, Sikandar Raza, Matthew Short, Kagiso Rabada, Atharva Taide, Vidhwath Kaverappa, Gurnoor Brar, Mohit Rathee, Shivam Singh.

DC vs PBKS - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Nikhil Patwardhan, Chris Gaffaney

TV umpire: Sadashiv Iyer

Match Referee: Sanjay Verma

Poll : 0 votes