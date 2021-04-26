DC vs RCB head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know before Match 22 of IPL 2021

The Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) will open their Ahmedabad leg of IPL 2021 with a fixture against the Delhi Capitals (DC) at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Bengaluru-based franchise were on a 4-match winning streak in IPL 2021 before the Chennai Super Kings crushed them by 69 runs in Mumbai. RCB will be keen to make a fresh start in Ahmedabad.

However, they might find it challenging to perform well against the previous season's runners-up Delhi Capitals. The Delhi-based franchise are currently on a 3-match winning streak after beating the Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Mumbai Indians and the Punjab Kings in their last three outings.

Bangalore and Delhi have been a part of the IPL since the inaugural season, but the two teams are yet to win their maiden title. Both franchises will look forward to ending their title drought in IPL 2021.

On that note, here's a look at their head-to-head stats before they cross swords at Narendra Modi Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore head-to-head stats

The Royal Challengers Bangalore lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 15-10. However, the Delhi-based franchise did not lose to RCB in either of their two meetings in IPL 2020.

The two teams locked horns in Abu Dhabi and Dubai last year. The Capitals crushed the Royal Challengers by 59 runs at the Dubai International Stadium before beating them by six wickets at Sheikh Zayed Stadium.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore: Numbers you need to know before their IPL 2021 encounter

Virat Kohli is the leading run-scorer in the IPL matches between Bangalore and Delhi. The RCB skipper has amassed 921 runs while playing for RCB against DC. Meanwhile, Delhi captain Rishabh Pant has scored 319 runs against the Royal Challengers.

Yuzvendra Chahal has dismissed 14 DC batsmen while donning the RCB jersey in the IPL. For Delhi, Kagiso Rabada is the highest wicket-taker, with 12 wickets to his name.