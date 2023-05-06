DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and IPL records

The second game in Saturday's double-header will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, May 6.

Both teams will be eager to win this game, with the tournament entering its business end. While RCB are fifth with 10 points from nine games, Delhi are languishing at the foot of the table with six points after nine outings.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore starts, here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records & stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi [IPLT20]

Previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is the second oldest stadium in the country after Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The surface at the venue usually remains dry, assisting the slower bowlers. The last two IPL 2023 games in Delhi have been contrasting as far as the runs-scoring is concerned. While Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) managed only 127 while batting first, SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) put up 197 in their 20 overs in the last match at the venue.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 81

Matches won by teams batting first: 35

Matches won by teams batting second: 45

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2011

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Average first-innings score: 162

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch report

The Arun Jaitley Stadium surface often helps bowlers [IPLT20]

As mentioned earlier, the slower bowlers might have their say in the upcoming fixture in Delhi. Having said that, if a batter bids his time in the middle, he should back himself to muster runs, with the venue sporting short boundaries.

The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match (DC vs SRH)

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad [IPLT20]

The SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) trounced the Delhi Capitals (DC) in the last IPL 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

After opting to bat first, the SRH innings rode on two fabulous knocks. While Abhishek Sharma set the tone terrifically up front, Heinrich Klaasen provided the finishing touches.

Despite losing wickets regularly, Abhishek stood tall and kept putting the DC bowlers under pressure, scoring 67 off 36. However, he also holed out in the 12th over.

From then on, Klassen took the SRH innings forward and reached his fifty in just 25 balls. The South African finished with a 27-ball 53*, which led SRH to post 197/6 on the board.

Chasing 198 for the win, DC needed a strong start. However, they were dealt a crucial blow as David Warner was cleaned up for a duck in the very first over.

Two overseas stars Phil Salt and Mitchell Marsh then counter-attacked and added 112 runs off just 66 balls. Salt was the first one to race away to his fifty and scored 59 runs. Marsh followed it up with a 39-ball 63.

DC had the game in their hands and needed to bat sensibly to register their third consecutive win. However, a match-changing batting collapse saw them lose five wickets just inside the next 32 runs.

SRH eventually restricted the hosts to 188/6 and won the entertaining fixture by nine runs.

