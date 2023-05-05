DC vs RCB, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

Delhi Capitals (DC) will face the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th match of the 16th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). The game will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday (May 6).

After a tough start, the Delhi Capitals have gained some winning momentum as they have lost only once in their previous four games. However, they are still struggling at the bottom of the points table with six points, winning three of their nine games.

Batting first, Aman Khan played a patient knock of 51 runs off 44 balls at a strike rate of 115.91 and helped the Capitals post a respectable total of 130/8 in 20 overs. In reply, the bowlers did their job perfectly as the Capitals restricted the home team to a mere 125/6 and won the game by five runs. Khaleel Ahmed and Ishant Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.

RCB, on the other hand, won a high-voltage clash against the Super Giants by 18 runs. The visitors will be eyeing a top-four spot in the upcoming game as they currently stand fifth in the points table with 10 points, winning five of their nine games.

Batting first, Virat Kohli (31) and Faf du Plessis (44) helped them get off to a decent start in the powerplay. However, the rest of the batting unit failed miserably as they could only manage 126/9 in 20 overs. In response, the RCB bowlers bowled tight lines and lengths and restricted the home team to 108/10 and won the game by 18 runs. Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma picked up two wickets apiece.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore, Match 50, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: May 6, 2023, Saturday, 07.30 PM IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Pitch Report

The pitch at Arun Jaitley Stadium is known to assist the spinners throughout the game. The new ball comes nicely onto the bat and the strokeplay is comparatively easier in the powerplay, while the pitch tends to slow down as the game progresses. The average first innings score at the venue is 160-175.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Weather Forecast

The conditions in Delhi will be ideal for a game of cricket, with the temperature expected to range between 24 and 36 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals (DC)

We can expect Lalit Yadav to come into the side in place of Ripal Patel for the game on Saturday.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Rilee Rossouw, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Khaleel Ahmed

Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB)

Don’t expect the Royal Challengers to make any changes to their winning combination.

Probable XI

Virat Kohli (c), Faf du Plessis, Anuj Rawat, Mahipal Lomror, Glenn Maxwell, Dinesh Karthik (wk), Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Karn Sharma, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Match Prediction

Both teams registered convincing victories in the previous game and will be looking to continue their winning momentum on Saturday.

The spin-friendly conditions of Delhi might not suit the destructive batting unit of RCB and they need to be on their toes to challenge the Capitals at their home.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) to win the Match 50 of IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Royal Challengers Bangalore Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

