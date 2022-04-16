DC vs RCB, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 27

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in Match 27 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. This will be the evening game of the double-header.

Delhi are in the lower half of the points table, having won two and lost two of their four matches. As for Bangalore, they have three wins and two defeats from their five matches.

In their last game, Delhi came up with an excellent all-round performance to get the better of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) by 44 runs. Batting first, openers Prithvi Shaw and David Warner smashed fifties as DC posted 215 for 5. Kuldeep Yadav (4/35) and Khaleel Ahmed (3/25) then shone with the ball as DC restricted KKR to 171.

Bangalore will go into Saturday’s clash on the back of a defeat against the Chennai Super Kings (CSK). Their bowling suffered in the wake of an onslaught from Shivam Dube and Robin Uthappa. The batters then failed to deliver under pressure.

Today's IPL toss result

Delhi have won the toss and have opted to field. Explaining his decision, captain Rishabh Pant said:

“The wicket is looking on the drier side, so we want to make use of it.”

Delhi have made one change to their playing XI - Mitchell Marsh has come in for Sarfaraz Khan. Bangalore have also made one change. Harshal Patel is back, while Akash Deep misses out.

DC vs RCB - Today's Match Playing 11s

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Mitchell Marsh, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RCB playing XI: Faf du Plessis (c), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Dinesh Karthik (w), Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Harshal Patel, Josh Hazlewood, Mohammed Siraj

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Lalit Yadav, Rovman Powell, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Sarfaraz Khan, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Tim Seifert, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Mitchell Marsh, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

RCB squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Dinesh Karthik (wk), Anuj Rawat, Virat Kohli, Glenn Maxwell, Shahbaz Ahmed, Suyash Prabhudessai, Wanindu Hasaranga, Akash Deep, Mohammed Siraj, Josh Hazlewood, Siddarth Kaul, David Willey, Sherfane Rutherford, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Chama V Milind, Rajat Patidar, Mahipal Lomror, Finn Allen, Aneeshwar Gautam

DC vs RCB - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Chirra Ravikanthreddy, Jayaraman Madanagopal

TV umpire: Chris Gaffaney

Match Referee: Javagal Srinath

