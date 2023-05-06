DC vs RCB, Last Match Scorecard: Highlights and Results 

The second game in Saturday's double-header will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) in the 50th match of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Delhi, who are languishing at the foot of the table, have won three out of their last four games. The David Warner-led unit surprised everyone when they defeated table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) in their own backyard in Ahmedabad.

After deciding to bat first on a track that offered assistance to the bowlers, DC found themselves in trouble at 23/5 after just five overs.

Mohammed Shami breathed fire with the new ball and sent back Phil Salt, Priyam Garg, Rilee Rossouw, and Manish Pandey to claim the best-ever figures (4/11) by a GT bowler.

Aman Hakim Khan and Axar Patel then steadied the ship somewhat for DC, adding 50 runs for the fifth wicket before Mohit Sharma dismissed Patel. The Capitals needed Aman Khan to hold his end, which he did magnificently to bring up his maiden IPL fifty.

Ripal Patel provided the much-needed finishing touches with his 13-ball 23 to help his side post 130/8.

Although it should have been a comfortable chase for GT, they ended up making a meal of it after getting off to a poor start.

DC bowlers started their defense with some venom, reducing GT to 32/4 in 6.4 overs. Hardik Pandya remained calm in the situation, kept taking singles, and found the odd boundaries to keep the scoreboard ticking.

Hardik added 62 runs for the fifth wicket with Abhinav Manohar, who struggled during his 33-ball 26.

With GT needing 33 off the last two overs, Rahul Tewatia poured life into the game for his side when he clobbered DC's star pacer Anrich Nortje for three consecutive sixes.

David Warner threw the ball to Ishant Sharma, who had the tough task of defending 12 runs against Hardik and a high-flying Tewatia. Remarkably, Ishant used all his experience and dismissed Tewatia before giving away just six runs off the over to win the game for DC in an exhilarating fashion.

RCB scorecard from their last IPL 2023 game vs LSG

RCB batting scorecard vs LSG

Similar to DC, Royal Challengers Bangalore will also enter tonight's game on the back of a clinical win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) in Lucknow.

On what was a placid surface in Lucknow, RCB posted a total of 126/9 after opting to bat in the first innings. Skipper Faf du Plessis led the way with his 44, while Virat Kohli scored 31 off 30 balls.

Du Plessis' 44 runs on the day were as good as 60 or 70 runs on any other ground, given how difficult it was to put away quality bowlers at the Ekana Cricket Stadium.

For LSG, Ravi Bishnoi and Amit Mishra took two wickets, while Naveen-ul-Haq registered his career-best figures of 3/30.

RCB bowling scorecard vs LSG

In what should've been a comfortable chase, LSG threw the match in RCB's favor. They lost KL Rahul due to an injury in the first innings. Although he did come out to bat at No. 11, the match was dead and buried by that point.

RCB bowlers bundled out LSG for 108 in the second innings to script a memorable win by 18 runs.

Josh Hazlewood and Karn Sharma took two wickets apiece, while Mohammed Siraj, Harshal Patel, Glenn Maxwell, and Wanindu Hasaranga picked up one wicket each to complete a brilliant bowling performance for the RCB.

