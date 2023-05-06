DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Who will win today's IPL 2023 match?

The Virat Kohli pavilion will loom large over the clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Saturday, May 6, in the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL).

Not many active cricketers have stands named after them, and the fact that Kohli does is a testament to his stature in the game of cricket. The superstar batter has been in fine nick for RCB this year as well, having amassed 364 runs to sit pretty in the top five of the Orange Cap leaderboard.

Kohli's exploits, combined with those of Faf du Plessis, Glenn Maxwell and Mohammed Siraj, have catapulted the Royal Challengers to fifth in the IPL 2023 standings. Bangalore could move up to second spot with a win on Saturday owing to their game in hand over the top four.

DC, meanwhile, haven't had a great campaign thus far. Without Rishabh Pant, the Capitals have struggled to come up with any comprehensive performances and have also played a dull brand of cricket. However, they've shown a lot of fight in recent games.

With three wins in their last four matches, including one over the table-topping Gujarat Titans, Delhi have made it clear that they won't go down without giving it their all. Unfortunately for them, though, RCB might not be a favorable opposition to continue their comeback against.

During the reverse fixture, Bangalore's bowlers ran through the Delhi top order, reducing them to 2/3 at one point. They eventually came out on top by 23 runs, and the Player of the Match? None other than Virat Kohli.

The recent head-to-head record is also in favor of the away side. RCB have beaten DC in each of their last four meetings in the league and come into this game on the back of a morale-boosting win over the Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).

IPL 2023, DC vs RCB Match Prediction: Bangalore look to enter top two with a win over bottom-placed Delhi

How good has Faf du Plessis been this season?

There's no doubt that Du Plessis, Kohli and Maxwell have done most of the heavy lifting for RCB, but some of their low-profile stars seem to be coming into their own.

Karn Sharma has been reliable whenever called upon, while Wanindu Hasaranga has put aside an indifferent start to become quite consistent. The likes of Mahipal Lomror and Dinesh Karthik have made the odd positive contribution, and Josh Hazlewood's return has seriously improved Bangalore's pace-bowling stocks.

At the other end of the spectrum like DC, whose batting unit wears a terribly thin look. David Warner has been far from his best, and Aman Hakim Khan's maiden IPL fifty in the last game has been arguably the only decent knock by a domestic batter this season.

Phil Salt has made only one notable batting contribution in four innings, while Mitchell Marsh has done little outside his all-time all-round performance against the Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH). Khaleel Ahmed's return from injury has helped matters for DC, but they are definitely not a strong outfit.

Delhi have shown fight, but Bangalore are clearly the better side. RCB should be able to take two points from this IPL 2023 encounter.

Prediction: RCB to win Match 50 of IPL 2023.

