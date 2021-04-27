DC vs RCB Prediction: Who will win today’s IPL 2021 match?

A blockbuster IPL 2021 clash will see Delhi Capitals (DC) take on Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) on Tuesday. It will be both teams' first fixture in Ahmedabad.

DC will head into the game on the back of a Super Over win over Sunrisers Hyderabad. Rishabh Pant kept his nerve as skipper, with his decision to hand the ball to Axar Patel proving to be a masterstroke. The close win extended DC’s winning run and propelled them to second spot in the IPL 2021 standings.

RCB’s unbeaten record, on the other hand, came to an abrupt end at the hands of a clinical Chennai Super Kings side. A Ravindra Jadeja masterclass saw the all-rounder cart Harshal Patel for 37 runs in the final over as Virat Kohli’s men never truly recovered from the bashing.

They collapsed to Jadeja’s guile after a solid powerplay start, limping to 122/9 as they lost the game by a whopping 69 runs. The heavy defeat severely impacted their net run rate, with RCB dropping to third place as a result.

While the RCB are behind DC in the points table, they are ahead in the head-to-head record. While RCB have won the fixture 14 times, DC have emerged victorious on 10 occassions.However, Delhi have won each of their last four encounters against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

IPL 2021: DC vs RCB Match Prediction

DC were dealt a huge blow after Ravichandran Ashwin announced his departure from their bio-bubble. While they could include Lalit Yadav as a replacement, Delhi will surely miss the services of the veteran spinner.

They can also include someone like Ishant Sharma, provided the surface in Ahmedabad suits the pacers more. DC are unlikely to make any more changes to their side who have won three on the trot.

RCB, meanwhile, have some big calls to make ahead of the DC clash. Their decision to include an extra pacer in the form of Navdeep Saini didn’t quite work out, with the fast bowler proving to be expensive against CSK.

The middle-order collapse also highlighted RCB’s batting deficiencies, with many suggesting the franchise are playing one batter less. It could prompt Royal Challengers Bangalore to bring back Shahbaz Ahmed or Rajat Patidar, with Finn Allen and Mohammed Azharuddeen waiting in the wings as well.

Daniel Christian, who has failed to impress with both the bat and ball this season, could make way for Daniel Sams. It would give RCB another option at the death, which could be needed, considering Harshal Patel has been expensive since moving away from the sluggish Chennai tracks.

Mouth-watering player battles will be a highlight of the DC vs RCB clash, and all eyes will be on the openers. While Shikhar Dhawan is IPL 2021’s current leading run-getter, Prithvi Shaw scored a match-winning fifty in DC's last game. Meanwhile, RCB's Devdutt Padikkal also looks in sublime touch, while Virat Kohli has fond memories of playing T20s in Ahmedabad. Expect fireworks from ball one on Tuesday, with DC and RCB being the two quickest scorers in the powerplay overs this season.

Spinners played a crucial role in the first game in Ahmedabad on Monday and both sides have great tweakers who can change the outcome of a game. While Amit Mishra has dismissed Glenn Maxwell four times, the Australian strikes at 180-plus against the leggie.

Game Day: DC v RCB Preview



We’ve arrived in Ahmedabad and take on the Delhi Capitals with an opportunity to go to the top of the table. Here’s what our coaches had to say before the big game. #PlayBold #WeAreChallengers #IPL2021 #DCvRCB pic.twitter.com/3piifWT6A2 — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) April 27, 2021

Washington Sundar will be tasked with keeping left-handers Shikhar Dhawan and Rishabh Pant in check, and an early breakthrough for RCB could help stem the flow of runs. Harshal Patel has been expensive in the last two games and he will hope the change in venue brings about a change in his fortunes too.

The first game in Ahmedabad offered a slow pitch, with spinners playing a big role. But the venue has a variety of surfaces, each with differing characteristics. Dew played a part in the second innings, meaning both teams will want to bowl first upon winning the toss.

DC have adjusted to new venues quickly and are in a good run of form at the moment. But they may find it tough to beat the RCB, who have a point to prove after a demoralizing defeat against CSK.

Virat Kohli’s men will look to bounce back strongly and they have enough firepower in their ranks to bring their campaign back on track with a statement win against DC.

Prediction: RCB to win