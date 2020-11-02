DC vs RCB: Preview, probable XI, match prediction, live streaming, weather forecast, and pitch report

The Delhi Capitals will take on the Royal Challengers Bangalore in the 55th match of IPL 2020 on Monday, November 2nd, at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

Both teams will be low on morale having lost several games on the trot. DC recently lost to MI by nine wickets while RCB lost to SRH by five wickets, with more than five overs to spare.

The Delhi Capitals' top order may not have been firing in the last couple of games, but it's their bowling that has let them down. Former Purple Cap holder Kagiso Rabada has gone wicketless in the last few games, and the other bowlers have also not been effective. They will look to execute their plans better in this game.

The DC batsmen also need to improve significantly. Shikhar Dhawan hasn't made a meaningful contribution since his consecutive centuries, and DC will want him to come good in this fixture. Shreyas Iyer is also yet to play a big inning since his fifty against RR.

Meanwhile, RCB's top order collapsed rather uncharacteristically against SRH. Josh Philippe top-scored for the team as Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli and ABD all had sub-par outings. All three will look to make amends in this crunch game for the team.

Their bowlers did much better though, with Yuzvendra Chahal and Washington Sundar putting in decent performances. Their pacers, who have enjoyed a good run this season, will have to do well in this game.

IPL 2020, DC vs RCB Match Details

Date: 2nd November 2020 (Monday)

Time: 7:30 PM IST

Venue: Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi

Weather Report

There is minimal chance of rain during the match. The temperature will be quite pleasant, with an average of 29 degrees Celsius.

Pitch Report

The wicket in Abu Dhabi has been good for the batsmen. The pacers will get some assistance off the pitch while the spinners will get some turn as well.

Predicted XIs

Delhi Capitals

Shreyas Iyer was the highest run-scorer for DC against MI. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

DC will hope that Prithvi Shaw will come good in this game. Their experiment with Pravin Dubey didn't work well, and Axar Patel should come back into the side. Besides this change, they will likely field the same playing XI.

Delhi Capitals: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer (C), Rishabh Pant (WK), Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Harshal Patel, Kagiso Rabada, and Anrich Nortje.

Royal Challengers Bangalore

Chahal(L) has been very consistent this season. (Image Credits: IPLT20.com)

The RCB bowlers did a pretty good job in the last game. Shivam Dube could replace Gurkeerat Singh Mann as he offers an extra bowling option.

Royal Challengers Bangalore: Josh Philippe, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli (C), AB de Villiers (WK), Shivam Dube/ Gurkeerat Singh Mann, Washington Sundar, Chris Morris, Navdeep Saini, Isuru Udana, Mohammed Siraj, and Yuzvendra Chahal.

DC vs RCB Match Prediction

Both teams have little confidence heading into this game. They are evenly matched in terms of both their batting and bowling but they just haven't clicked in their last few games.

Having said that, RCB seems to have the advantage in this game, courtesy of their better bowling performance against SRH.

DC vs RCB TV and live streaming details

TV: Star Sports Network.

Live Streaming: Disney+ Hotstar VIP