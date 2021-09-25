DC vs RR head to head stats and numbers you need to know before the IPL 2021 Match 36

After beating the Punjab Kings (PBKS) in an epic match, the Rajasthan Royals (RR) will aim to continue their winning form in IPL 2021 against the Delhi Capitals (DC). RR are currently on a two-match winning streak in IPL 2021, having defeated the Sunrisers Hyderabad and Punjab Kings in their previous two games.

Meanwhile, the Delhi Capitals are on a three-match winning streak as they beat Sunrisers Hyderabad, the Punjab Kings and the Kolkata Knight Riders in their last three outings. DC are one step away from securing their berth in the IPL 2021 playoffs.

The Capitals will be keen to touch the 16-point mark in the 2021 Indian Premier League season by defeating the Royals today. Before DC lock horns with RR, here's a look at their head-to-head stats in IPL history.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals head-to-head stats

Rajasthan Royals lead the head-to-head record against the Delhi Capitals by 12-11. Before IPL 2021, both teams had equal number of victories against each other. But RR took the lead with the win in Mumbai.

DC will try to level the score in Abu Dhabi today. The Capitals have never lost to the Royals in the United Arab Emirates before.

Delhi Capitals vs Rajasthan Royals: Numbers you need to know before Match No. 36 of IPL 2021

Among current squad members, Rishabh Pant is the leading run-scorer for DC in matches against RR. The Delhi skipper has scored 276 runs against Rajasthan.

On the other side, RR skipper Sanju Samson has aggregated 164 runs for his team against the Capitals. Samson will try to reach the 200-run milestone against Delhi today.

Amit Mishra has scalped the most wickets in DC vs. RR matches. The veteran leg-spinner has picked up 20 wickets, with his best figures being 3/17.

Shreyas Gopal has dismissed six DC batters while donning the RR jersey in the IPL. It will be interesting to see if Gopal gets a game today.

