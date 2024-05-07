DC vs RR, IPL 2024: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and T20 records

The 56th match of IPL 2024 sees a crucial clash between the Delhi Capitals (DC) and the Rajasthan Royals (RR) at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on May 7. The stakes are high, especially for Delhi.

The Capitals need a win to keep their playoff hopes alive after a string of defeats. Rajasthan, on the other hand, are on the cusp of qualification and will be looking to solidify their position in the top four.

RR boast a strong batting lineup, with Jos Buttler, Sanju Samson and Riyan Parag in top form. Their bowling attack, spearheaded by Trent Boult and Yuzvendra Chahal, is equally potent. DC, meanwhile, need their pace battery to fire on all cylinders.

Ahead of DC's fourth home game of IPL 2024 in Delhi, here's a quick look at the history of the venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records ahead of DC vs RR

The wicket in Delhi was slow in the past, but of late, batters have scored plenty of runs on this ground.

Teams winning the toss have generally opted to bat first, and the overall batting-friendly nature of the pitch suggests a high-scoring encounter regardless.

Here are some crucial numbers to know from the previous IPL games hosted by Delhi:

IPL matches played: 87

Matches won by teams batting first: 40

Matches won by teams batting second: 46

Matches tied: 0

Matches abandoned: 1

Highest team total: 266/7 - SRH vs DC, 2024

Lowest team total: 83 - DC vs CSK, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 187/3 - DC vs RCB, 2023

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs SRH, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs DC, 2011

Average first-innings score: 169

Arun Jaitley Stadium pitch report for DC vs RR

The pitch is known for its dry and hard surface, which offers minimal assistance to the pacers early on.

Batters could relish playing strokes freely, with the short boundaries on both sides of the wicket further aiding their cause. A batting-friendly surface will likely be on offer, while the spinners may receive some help as well.

All three matches played at this venue this season have seen 220+ scores being racked up in the first innings.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi last IPL match

Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians

The Delhi Capitals defeated the Mumbai Indians by 10 runs in the last IPL 2024 match hosted by the Arun Jaitley Stadium on April 27.

DC hammered 92 runs in the powerplay. Jake Fraser-McGurk clubbed 84 off 27, and Tristan Stubbs' cameo of 48* powered them to 257/6 in 20 overs.

Chasing 258, MI managed 247/9 in 20 overs, with a half-century from Tilak Varma. 13 wickets fell in that DC vs MI game, with spinners bagging only two of them.

Here's a brief scorecard:

Delhi Capitals 257/6 (Jake Fraser-McGurk 88*, Mohammad Nabi 1/20) beat Mumbai Indians (Tilak Varma 63, Rasikh Salam 3/34) by 10 runs.

