DC vs RR, IPL Toss Result: Today's match players list, teams & umpires for Match 34

The Delhi Capitals (DC) take on the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in Match 34 of the 2022 Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Friday. The game was originally scheduled to be held at the MCA Stadium in Pune, but was shifted to Mumbai as a precautionary measure owing to COVID-19 cases in the DC camp.

Despite all the off-field troubles, Delhi came up with a commanding performance to thump the Punjab Kings (PBKS) by nine wickets in their previous IPL 2022 match. Bowling first, they bundled out Punjab for 115. In the chase, they raced home in 10.3 overs courtesy of blistering knocks from openers David Warner (61*) and Prithvi Shaw (41).

Rajasthan also go into the match with a win against their name in their previous clash. Batting first, they put up 217 for 5 as Jos Buttler notched up his second ton of the season. Yuzvendra Chahal (5/40) then stunned KKR during their chase, claiming a hat-trick.

Today's IPL toss result

The Delhi Capitals have won the toss and have opted to field first. Ahead of the match, a DC statement revealed that a family member of head coach Ricky Ponting has tested positive for COVID-19. The family has been moved to an isolation facility.

Speaking about the off-field issues, Delhi skipper Rishabh Pant said:

“Told the boys not to focus on the outside noise and keep backing each other. We are going to be talking about the same thing. At the end of the day, we are looking to improve as a team.”

Both Delhi and Rajasthan are going in with unchanged playing XIs.

DC vs RR - Today's Match Playing XIs

DC playing XI: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed

RR playing XI: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Karun Nair, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal

Today IPL match player list

DC squad: Prithvi Shaw, David Warner, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (c & wk), Rovman Powell, Lalit Yadav, Axar Patel, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Mustafizur Rahman, Khaleel Ahmed, Mandeep Singh, Srikar Bharat, Lungi Ngidi, Ashwin Hebbar, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Kamlesh Nagarkoti, Chetan Sakariya, Ripal Patel, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal

RR squad: Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Sanju Samson (c & wk), Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Karun Nair, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Obed McCoy, Yuzvendra Chahal, Navdeep Saini, KC Cariappa, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Rassie van der Dussen, Tejas Baroka, Kuldip Yadav, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Anunay Singh, Kuldeep Sen, Dhruv Jurel, Shubham Garhwal

DC vs RR - Today IPL Match umpires

On-field umpires: Nitin Menon, Nikhil Patwardhan

TV umpire: Yeshwant Barde

Match Referee: Daniel Manohar

