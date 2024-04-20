DC vs SRH, Head-to-head stats and records you need to know before Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad IPL 2024 match

Delhi Capitals (DC) face SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match 35 of IPL 2024 at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 20. DC have had an inconsistent campaign, winning three and losing four matches, while SRH have been much more impressive with four wins and two defeats.

Delhi will be buoyant, having won their last two matches in IPL 2024. After beating Lucknow Super Giants by six wickets, they got the better of Gujarat Titans by the same margin in Ahmedabad.

Bowling first after winning the toss, Delhi bundled out Gujarat for 89, with Mukesh Kumar claiming 3-14, while Ishant Sharma and Tristan Stubbs picked up two each, before racing past their target.

Hyderabad, meanwhile, broke their own record for the highest IPL total by notching up 287-3 against Royal Challengers Bengaluru at the Chinnaswamy Stadium. Travis Head clubbed 102 off 41, while Heinrich Klaasen contributed 67 off 31. RCB fought hard, but SRH had enough runs in the bank to secure victory.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad head-to-head record in IPL

Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad have met 23 times in the IPL, with SRH winning 12 games and DC 11. Hyderabad beat Delhi by nine runs in their last meeting in April 2023.

Here's a look at their overall head-to-head record:

Matches Played - 23

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 11

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 12

Matches with No Result - 0

DC vs SRH head-to-head record in Delhi

The Arun Jaitley Stadium is the home ground of Delhi in the Indian Premier League. However, SRH have a dominant record at the venue, winning five of six matches against DC.

Matches Played - 6

Matches won by Delhi Capitals - 1

Matches won by Sunrisers Hyderabad - 5

Matches with No Result - 0

Last five Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad matches

Delhi Capitals have won four of the last five matches played against Sunrisers Hyderabad. However, SRH emerged victorious in their most recent clash by nine runs.

Here's a summary of the last five Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad games:

SRH (197/6) beat DC (188/6) by 9 runs, April 29, 2023

DC (144/9) beat SRH (137/6) by 7 runs, April 24, 2023

DC (207/3) beat SRH (186/8) by 21 runs, May 5, 2022

DC (139/2) beat SRH (134/9) by 8 wickets, Sep 22, 2021

DC (159/4) beat SRH (159/7) in Super Over, April 25, 2021

