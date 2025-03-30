DC vs SRH Highlights, IPL 2025: 3 moments that generated buzz among fans in Match 10

The Delhi Capitals (DC) took on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at their adopted home ground of Visakhapatnam on Sunday, March 30, in match number 10 of IPL 2025. The Axar Patel-led Delhi claimed a clinical seven-wicket victory over Pat Cummins-led Hyderabad.

Ad

SRH won the toss and chose to bat first in the afternoon fixture. However, the decision backfired, and they were off to a miserable start, losing four wickets within the powerplay. Aniket Verma, 23, gave them something to cheer about with a stunning 74-run knock in just 41 deliveries.

Heinrich Klaasen also chipped in with a cameo of 32 runs from 19 balls as SRH were bowled out for 163. Mitchell Starc shone with the ball for DC, bagging a wonderful five-wicket haul. Left-arm spinner Kuldeep Yadav did a fine job as well, picking up three scalps.

Ad

Trending

Openers Faf du Plessis and Jake Fraser-McGurk set the tone for the run chase with an 81-run stand for Delhi. While Fraser-McGurk departed after scoring 38 runs in 32 balls, du Plessis finished with 50 runs off 27 deliveries.

Wicketkeeper-batter Abishek Porel remained unbeaten with 34 runs from 18 balls. Debutant leg spinner Zeeshan Ansari took three wickets for RH. The Delhi-based team chased the target in just 16 overs.

With two wins from as many outings, DC are placed second in the points table. SRH, on the other hand, have just a solitary victory to their name after three games and are seventh in the standings.

Ad

Here, we take a look at three moments from the match that generated buzz among the fans.

#1 Mitchell Starc claims his maiden five-wicket haul in T20 cricket

Mitchell Starc was on fire against SRH, running through the team's explosive batting lineup. The left-arm pacer dismissed Ishan Kishan and Nitish Reddy in the third over.

He provided his team with another crucial breakthrough in the powerplay, sending back the dangerous Travis Head in the fifth over. The 35-year-old then took the wickets of Harshal Patel and Wiaan Mulder in the 19th over to complete his maiden T20 five-wicket haul.

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Starc finished with fantastic figures of 3.4-0-35-5. It is worth mentioning that he became the first-ever DC fast bowler to claim a fifer in the league's history. The veteran Australian bowler was adjudged the Player of the Match for his excellent spell.

#2 DC's spelding efforts in the field, including two outstanding catches

Barring a dropped catch from Abishek Porel, Delhi were fantastic in the field, producing some brilliant efforts. It started with Vipraj Nigam producing a direct hit with an underarm throw to run out opener Abhishek Sharma in the very first over.

Ad

Nigam also took a fantastic running catch to dismiss Heinrich Klaasen in the 11th over. In the 16th over, it was Jake Fraser-McGurk who made an impact with his catching, leaping, and grabbing a fantastic catch to end Aniket Verma's scintillating 74-run knock.

Expand Tweet

Ad

DC skipper Axar Patel also joined the party. He completed a flying catch in the 19th over to dismiss Harshal Patel.

Expand Tweet

Ad

#3 Zeeshan Ansari's eventful over on debut outing

SRH spinner Zeeshan Ansari's second over on his IPL debut was an eventful one. It started with him claiming the wicket of the well-set Faf du Plessis. The veteran batter was caught at deep mid-wicket after miscuing a big shot.

Jake Fraser-McGurk took Assari to the cleaners in the same over, hitting two fours and a six. However, the bowler enjoyed the last laugh, getting the swashbuckling batter caught and bowled on the final ball.

Ad

Ansari also took the wicket of KL Rahul in the clash, recording a three-wicket haul in his first appearance in the league.

Expand Tweet

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback