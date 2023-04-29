DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi pitch history and IPL records

The second game in Saturday's double-header will see the Delhi Capitals (DC) take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in Match 40 of the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The much-awaited encounter will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29.

Both franchises are languishing at the bottom of the table, with each side winning just two of their first seven fixtures. DC and SRH also played each other on Monday, April 24, with DC winning the clash by seven runs.

Ahead of the match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad starts, here's a look at the pitch history of tonight's venue.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi IPL records & stats

Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi [IPLT20]

Previously known as the Feroz Shah Kotla Stadium, Delhi's Arun Jaitley Stadium is the second oldest stadium in the country after Kolkata's Eden Gardens.

The surface at the venue usually remains dry, giving assistance to the slower bowlers. In the last game in Delhi, Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) scored only 127 while batting first. It didn't prove to be a plain-sailing chase for DC, however. They lost six wickets and won the game with only two balls remaining.

Here are some vital stats you need to know from previous IPL games played in Delhi:

IPL matches played: 80

Matches won by teams batting first: 34

Matches won by teams batting second: 45

Matches Tied: 0

Matches Abandoned: 1

Highest individual score: 128 - Rishabh Pant (DC) vs. Sunrisers Hyderabad, 2018

Best bowling figures: 5/13 - Lasith Malinga (MI) vs. Delhi Capitals, 2011

Highest team score: 231/4 - Delhi Capitals vs. Punjab Kings, 2011

Lowest team score: 83 - Delhi Capitals vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2013

Highest successful run-chase: 219/6 - Mumbai Indians vs. Chennai Super Kings, 2021

Average first-innings score: 161

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Pitch report

As mentioned earlier, the slower bowlers might have their say in the upcoming fixture in Delhi. Having said that, if a batter bids his time in the middle, he should back himself to muster runs, with the venue having short boundaries.

The exact pitch report for the IPL 2023 match between Delhi Capitals and Sunrisers Hyderabad will be broadcast live on Star Sports and Jio Cinema a few minutes before the toss.

Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi Last IPL match

Delhi Capitals beat Kolkata Knight Riders in the last game in Delhi [IPLT20]

The Delhi Capitals trounced the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the last IPL 2023 game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. On what was a placid surface, DC's bowlers produced a clinical performance and bowled the Knight Riders out for 127 runs.

Playing his first match for KKR, Jason Roy looked decent for his 39-ball 43. While Ishant Sharma, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav and Anrich Nortje picked up two wickets apiece, Andre Russell slammed Mukesh Kumar for three consecutive sixes in the last over to give Kolkata’s total a semblance of respectability.

In their chase, David Warner began in aggressive mode and struck five boundaries in the first three overs. He hit his fourth fifty of IPL 2023 before getting dismissed in the 14th over.

The KKR bowlers made some inroads following Warner's wicket, with DC reeling at 111-6 at one point. However, Axar Patel (19* off 22) survived some nervous moments to lift Delhi to their first win in IPL 2023.

Poll : 0 votes