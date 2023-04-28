DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Probable XIs, pitch report, weather forecast, and live streaming details

The Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on the SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 40th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023. The Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi will host this exciting clash on Saturday, April 29.

After going winless in five consecutive games, the Capitals have found some momentum, winning two consecutive games, including a seven-run win against Hyderabad in the previous game. However, they are still languishing at the bottom of the points table with four points, winning just two of their seven games so far.

SRH, on the other hand, are struggling to find the right combination as they have now lost three games in a row, with their most recent loss being against the Delhi Capitals. They are currently just one place above their rivals with four points under their belt.

Batting first, the DC could only manage a below-par total of 144/9, courtesy of a brilliant spell from Washington Sundar, who picked up three wickets.

In response, Mayank Agarwal hit 49 and held the one end strongly, but didn’t get any support from the other batters as the team fell short by seven runs. Anrich Nortje and Axar Patel picked up two wickets apiece.

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Match Details

Match: Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad, Match 40, Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023

Date and Time: April 29, 2023, Saturday, 07.30 pm IST

Venue: Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi

Delhi Capitals vs SunRisers Hyderabad Pitch Report

A sluggish track awaits both teams as the pitch at the Arun Jaitley Stadium tends to slow down as the game progresses. While batting is comparatively easy in the first innings, spinners will play a vital role in the second innings.

Both teams will look to win the toss and put runs on the board.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Weather Forecast

Cloudy weather is predicted for Saturday in Delhi, but the chances of rain are very low. The temperature is expected to range between 24 and 33 degrees Celsius.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Probable XIs

Delhi Capitals

DC are unlikely to tinker with the winning combination and expect them to field the same on Saturday.

Probable XI

David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, and Mukesh Kumar.

Sunrisers Hyderabad

Mayank Dagar is expected to replace Washington Sundar, who is ruled out of IPL 2023 with injury.

Probable XI

Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Mayank Dagar, Marco Jansen, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik, and T Natarajan.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Match Prediction

DC edged out the SRH in a low-scoring thriller when both these teams last faced each other earlier this season. The spin duo of Axar Patel and Kuldeep Yadav could prove to be vital in deciding the outcome of the game at the Arun Jaitley Stadium.

Prediction: Delhi Capitals (DC) to win the Match 40 of IPL 2023.

Delhi Capitals vs Sunrisers Hyderabad Live Streaming details and channel list

TV: Star Sports Network

Live Streaming: Jio Cinema

