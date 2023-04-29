DC vs SRH, IPL 2023: Toss result and playing 11s for today's match, umpires list and pitch report

Delhi Capitals (DC) will take on SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) in match number 40 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2023 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 29. The clash will be the second game of the double-header. Delhi and Hyderabad are the two bottom-placed sides in the T20 league at present with only two wins each.

In fact, the two sides met each other in their last match. DC beat SRH by seven runs in a low-scoring game to register their second win in as many games after five consecutive losses.

Delhi Capitals won the toss and batted first, but put up a disappointing 144/9 on the board. It could have been worse after they slipped to 62/5, losing three wickets in an over. However, Axar Patel (34) and Manish Pandey (34) lifted them.

In reply, SRH were reasonably well placed at 69/1 in the 12th over. However, they squandered the opportunity and were held to 137/6. Axar (2/21) chipped in with the ball as well, dismissing Mayank Agarwal (49) and Aiden Markram (3). Pacer Anrich Nortje (2/33) also impressed.

Today's DC vs SRH toss result

SRH have won the toss and have opted to bat first. Aiden Markram spoke about the decision:

“Wicket looks on the drier side, there shouldn't be much dew tonight. Hopefully we bat well and put a good total.”

For SRH, Akeal Hosein makes his debut, Abdul Samad also comes back. For DC, Priyam Garg makes his debut, Aman Khan is out.

DC vs SRH - Today's match playing XIs

Delhi Capitals: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (w), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Priyam Garg, Axar Patel, Ripal Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Anrich Nortje, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar

Delhi subs: Sarfaraz Khan, Lalit Yadav, Abhishek Porel, Khaleel Ahmed, Praveen Dubey.

Sunrisers Hyderabad: Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Rahul Tripathi, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (w), Abhishek Sharma, Abdul Samad, Akeal Hosein, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mayank Markande, Umran Malik

Hyderabad subs: Marco Jansen, Vivrant Sharma, Glenn Phillips, Mayank Dagar, Natarajan

Today's DC vs SRH pitch report

According to Ian Bishop and Kevin Pietersen, there had been some inclement weather earlier but the pitch was covered and unaffected by it. All three games here have been won by the chasing team, but the highest score batting first is 172. This surface doesn't have grass - absolutely no grass-cover at all. Make best use of the surface by batting first.

Today's DC vs SRH match players list

Delhi Capitals squad: David Warner (c), Philip Salt (wk), Mitchell Marsh, Manish Pandey, Sarfaraz Khan, Axar Patel, Aman Hakim Khan, Ripal Patel, Anrich Nortje, Kuldeep Yadav, Ishant Sharma, Mukesh Kumar, Lungi Ngidi, Mustafizur Rahman, Praveen Dubey, Khaleel Ahmed, Rovman Powell, Priyam Garg, Prithvi Shaw, Lalit Yadav, Chetan Sakariya, Yash Dhull, Vicky Ostwal, Abishek Porel, Rilee Rossouw

Sunrisers Hyderabad squad: Abhishek Sharma, Harry Brook, Mayank Agarwal, Aiden Markram (c), Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Marco Jansen, Mayank Markande, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, T Natarajan, Umran Malik, Rahul Tripathi, Adil Rashid, Akeal Hosein, Glenn Phillips, Samarth Vyas, Anmolpreet Singh, Mayank Dagar, Upendra Yadav, Kartik Tyagi, Sanvir Singh, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Abdul Samad, Nitish Reddy, Vivrant Sharma

DC vs SRH - Today's match umpires

On-field umpires: Michael Gough, Navdeep Singh

TV umpire: Sai Darshan Kumar

Match Referee: Narayanan Kutty

